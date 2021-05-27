The 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley planned to honor its outgoing deputy commanding general of support on Thursday before he heads to his next post in South Korea.
Brig. Gen. Tom O’Connor, a Massapequa Park, New York, native, will soon serve as the deputy commanding general of operations of the Eighth Army in the Republic of Korea.
He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy in 1994 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Aviation branch.
O’Connor earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering management from the U.S. Military Academy, a master’s in national security and strategic studies from the U.S. Naval War College, and a master’s in national resource strategy from the National Defense University’s Eisenhower School. He served in two combat deployments to Afghanistan and one combat deployment to Iraq.
On Monday, the 1st Infantry Division also recognized then-Col. Andrew Gainey, deputy commanding general of maneuvers, as officials promoted him to brigadier general.
Retired Gen. Vincent Brooks, a longtime friend and fellow colleague, pinned him. Brooks and his brother were the first pair of African American general officer brothers in the U.S. Army and Gainey and his brother, Maj. Gen. Sean Gainey, are the second.
As a Columbia, South Carolina, native, Andrew Gainey graduated from the University of South Carolina and was commissioned as a second lieutenant of field artillery.
Gainey has earned a bachelor’s degree in management and a master’s in occupational education from K-State, as well as a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Marine Corps War College. He has completed two combat deployments to Iraq and one to Afghanistan.