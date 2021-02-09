Fort Riley’s 1st Infantry Division Combat Aviation Brigade will deploy in April to locations across Europe, the U.S. Army announced Monday.
The brigade will replace the 101st Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade for a nine-month rotation. About 1,800 soldiers will serve as the Army’s Europe-Africa combat aviation element responsible for U.S. aviation assets in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
Officials said most equipment and personnel will be stationed in Germany, and there will be a presence in Latvia, Romania and Poland.
“The Demon Brigade is excited about our rotation back to Europe,” Col. Bryan Chivers, 1st CAB commander, said in a statement using the nickname for the unit. “We look forward to strengthening our long-standing partnership with our allies and reaffirming the United States commitment to (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization).”
Atlantic Resolve’s purpose is to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance relationships with partner militaries throughout Europe, according to the Army. The brigade will participate in numerous training exercises with other NATO partners during this period.
“Our soldiers are well-trained and ready to support this mission, and our European partners,” Chivers said.