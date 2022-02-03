Command Sgt. Maj. Brian Narducci of the 601st Aviation Support Battalion (left) and Lt. Col. Pearl Cristensen, Commander of the 601st Aviation Support Battalion (right), uncased their unit’s colors during a ceremony Tuesday on Fort Riley. The 1st CAB deployed to Fort Riley after a nine month rotation to various countries in Eastern Europe in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.
Soldiers assigned to the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade (1CAB), 1st Infantry Division, host an uncasing ceremony Tuesday on Fort Riley. Multiple battalions within the 1st CAB uncased their colors to commemorate returning home from a nine month deployment to Europe.
Photo by U.S. Army
The 1st Infantry Division’s 1st Combat Aviation Brigade on Tuesday marked its return home from a nine-month deployment to Europe with a ceremony.
Fort Riley deployed more than 1,800 soldiers to various locations across Europe, including Poland, Germany, Romania, Greece, and Latvia, for Operation Atlantic Resolve. Atlantic Resolve’s purpose is to build readiness, increase interoperability and enhance relationships with partner militaries throughout Europe, according to the Army.
The Army tradition of removing a unit’s flag from its cloth case in an uncasing ceremony marks the end of a mission; a unit stores its flag in a case prior to leaving for the mission.
“Our colors and what they represent are home, the soldiers are gathering their equipment from the ports to train here at Fort Riley with their 1st Infantry Division team,” said Col. Jason Arriaga, commander of the 1st Combat Aviation Brigade.
First CAB, or the “Demon Brigade,” conducted bilateral and multinational training events with more than a dozen North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies and partner nations. Fort Riley’s biennial deployment for the mission ends as world leaders fear that Russia is preparing to invade Ukraine.
“Thanks to their effort and dedicated training prowess, nearly 50,000 soldiers from our partners had the fortune to fly with and receive aviation support from the Demon Brigade,” said Maj. Gen. D.A. Sims II, commanding general of the 1st Infantry Division and Fort Riley.