A 19-year-old St. Marys man died Wednesday morning after a vehicle collided into his near Wamego and Belvue.
According to a Kansas Highway Patrol report, a 2004 Toyota Camry driven by Phillip Harrison, 19, of St. Marys was traveling west on U.S. Highway 24, about a mile east of Onaga Road in Pottawatomie County, at 6:15 a.m.
The report said Harrison’s vehicle dropped off the right-hand side of the road, and he overcorrected, causing it to slide sideways into the eastbound lane. An oncoming Dodge Ram truck driven by Michael Weisbender, 31, of St. George then struck Harrison’s car on the passenger side.
Emergency responders took Harrison to Wamego Medical Center for treatment, but he later died from his injuries.
Medical staff also treated Weisbender for minor injuries.
The report said both drivers had been wearing seat belts at the time of the incident.