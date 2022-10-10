A 17-year-old student was arrested at Manhattan High School Friday for an incident that happened this summer.
Riley County Police Department spokesman Aaron Wintermote said Marc Anthony Oliver was arrested for criminal use of a weapon, illegal possession of a handgun by a person under age 18, and possession of marijuana for an incident that happened away from the school on July 31.
Wintermote said officers responded to a shot fired call at 4 a.m. July 31 to the 1600 block of Anderson Avenue in the parking lot of the Holiday Inn at the Campus in Manhattan. When they arrived, they saw multiple cars leaving the parking lot.
Wintermote said officers made contact with one of the vehicles that was trying to leave. The car had three passengers: Oliver, Terriundis Toliver, 15, and a third person who Wintermote said has not been identified.
Wintermote said Oliver opened his car door and ran away from officers who ran after him. As he was being chased, officers said Oliver tossed away a bag that they later found. The bag contained a 9mm pistol and ammunition, as well as some marijuana.
Officers did not find Oliver that night.
Police arrested Toliver that day for a separate incident that happened July 28 where he allegedly robbed a 17-year-old boy at gunpoint for his iPhone. Police later arrested two other teens — Evan Megaw, 19, of Junction City, and Malachi Fielder, 18, of Manhattan — in connection with the July 28 incident.
Wintermote said the Riley County District Court issued a warrant for Oliver’s arrest and MHS staff members identified him for officers.
Oliver is being held at the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.