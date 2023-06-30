The city government allows people to sell and buy fireworks from noon to midnight Saturday through Tuesday, with discharges from 8 a.m. to midnight each day.
Sixteen entities received permits to sell fireworks in the Little Apple.
Here are the names and locations for each stand:
Craig Kennedy supervises two stands called Ka-boomer’s, one at 3007 Anderson Ave. and the other at 2325 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
Lynette White’s running Jake’s Fireworks at 605 South Third St.
Mark Hall represents Wholesale Fireworks at 200 Sarber Lane while Leah Hall is in charge of the stand at 101 Bluemont Ave.
Eric Garrett runs Garrett’s Worldwide Enterprises LLC at all three locations the tents are set up at in Manhattan. The stand locations are at 600 South 10th St., 2304 Stagg Hill Road and 731 McCall Road.
TNT Fireworks is at 1090 Westloop Place. It’s supervised by Taylor Clawson.
Sandra Ratzloff oversees two Celebration Fireworks locations, one at 3913 Barbara Lane and second at South 2215 Tuttle Creek Blvd.
The Fridge Fireworks is watched over by Larry Kelly. The two stands are at the southeast corner of Scenic Drive and the Anderson roundabout at lot three and at 1150 Westport Drive.
Casey Bratcher’s selling for KSU Chi Alpha at 2310 Candlewood Drive.
Bellino Fireworks Kansas is run by Cole Gering. Its firework stand is located at 130 Sarber Lane.
Tia Benyshek is supervising Phantom Fireworks Eastern Region. Its stand is at 11305 McCall Drive.
City officials noted that it’s illegal to ignite fireworks within 100 feet of a stand or tent.