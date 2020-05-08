A recent $10,000 donation to the Flint Hills Foster Teen Camps will help send children to its yearly camps, plan for the organization’s new “Homes of Hope” facility and rebuild challenge courses that had been damaged during the 2019 flooding.
Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance donated the amount on behalf of Copeland Insurance Agency, a partner with the foster teen camps, to recognize its volunteer work.
Typically, the annual recognition involves a $5,000 donation with the opportunity to win another $5,000, but the insurance companies decided to donate the full amount to help with the camps’ immediate needs during the coronavirus pandemic.
The camps, which are hosted five times a year, are geared toward children 12-18 who are or have been through the foster care system.
Camp co-director Lisa Irvin said the camps, located in Olsburg, help provide a space for foster teens to escape the stress of everyday life, allow them to simply be kids and build trust.
“All of the hard work is worth it when you see these kids who have come from a hopeless place and because of FHFTC, now have a support system and the tools they need to control their future,” said Vonda Copeland, vice president of Copeland Insurance and camp board member.
The organization’s Homes of Hope internship program also supports young adults 18-20 who have aged out of the foster care system or in the process doing so. Mentors help teach everyday life skills such as career, financial and education management.