Riley County EMS took one person to the hospital for treatment after a small fire in Manhattan Thursday morning.
The Manhattan Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 521 Bluemont Ave. at 10:23 a.m., though when crews arrived, they didn’t see any smoke or flames showing from the single-story residence. Firefighters found that the fire had already been put out with a fire extinguisher, so they canceled backup.
EMS took one person who was home at the time to Ascension Via Christi Hospital for treatment.
Officials estimated the fire caused about $100 in damage to the home’s contents. MFD Assistant Chief Sam Dameron said Friday the fire started accidentally but did not have an exact cause.
Property records list the homeowner as Ramona Riniker.