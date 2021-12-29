One person died this week of COVID-19, and 148 people have contracted the virus, Riley County health officials reported Wednesday.
On Dec. 24, a 48-year-old woman died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 10. That brings the death toll in the county to 66.
The county also reported that vaccine appointments with the Health Department are booked through late January. Officials said vaccines are still available through local pharmacies and doctor’s offices.
Ascension Via Christi has 13 COVID-positive patients in the hospital. Six patients are in the intensive care unit (ICU), and five people are on ventilators. Five of the patients in the ICU are unvaccinated.
Since last reported on Dec. 22, Riley County has identified 148 new COVID-19 cases and 153 recoveries. The percentage of positive tests increased from 7.44% to 8.16%. The two-week percent-positive rate increased from 7.28% to 7.78%.
Riley County Health Director Julie Gibbs said the county expects to see more cases in the coming weeks.
“The best advice is to get vaccinated, get a booster dose if indicated, stay home if you are sick, and contact your doctor for medical care,” she said in a statement.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its COVID quarantine and isolation guidelines. Health officials expect KDHE to make a statement for Kansas in the coming days. Riley County is continuing to follow the current KDHE guidelines.