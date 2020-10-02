One person was injured after a rollover crash in rural St. George Wednesday.
The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a single vehicle rollover crash on Elm Slough Road, east of Vineyard Road, at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday.
First responders found that a Nissan Xterra had rolled over, and the driver, the only occupant, was ejected from the vehicle. Initial investigation determined the vehicle was traveling west before the crash.
Pottawatomie County EMS took the driver to Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan for treatment of serious injuries.
Deputies continue to investigate the incident, and Sheriff Shane Jager said the office is not releasing identifying information about the driver at this time.
St. George firefighters also responded to assist with the incident.