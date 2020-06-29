One person is dead after a utility terrain vehicle crash in Olsburg Friday, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a report of an injury crash near Oak Grove Road and Bigelow Road in rural Olsburg at about 8:33 p.m.
They discovered a single UTV had crashed on Bigelow Road, and officials pronounced the driver, who has not yet been identified, dead at the scene. A passenger suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Pottawatomie County EMS, Olsburg Fire Department and Kansas Highway Patrol assisted on scene.