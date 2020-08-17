A person is dead after a rollover crash in rural Havensville Sunday, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to Kansas Highway 63 near the north junction with Kansas Highway 16 at 12:44 a.m.
Investigators determined the vehicle, which was traveling north on K-63 when it exited the road just north of K-16, drove off the road for some distance before returning to the road and rolling multiple times.
Deputies found the driver and an occupant had been ejected from the vehicle during the incident. Pottawatomie County EMS took the two individuals to Community Hospital Onaga.
One person was flown to a Topeka hospital for further treatment, but the other person died from their injuries.
Sheriff Shane Jager said the crash is still under investigation, and identities will not be released until next-of-kin have been notified.
The Havensville Fire, Onaga Fire and St. Marys Police departments also responded to the incident.