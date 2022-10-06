NARROW Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Reid Michael Narrow was born Sept. 16 to Adam and Kate Narrow of Olsburg.He was 5 pounds, 14 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long.Grandparents include Michael and Janet Danenberg of Manhattan. He joines big brother AJ Narrow, 4. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Reid Michael Narrow Michael Grandparents Janet Danenberg Kate Narrow Adam Manhattan Recommended for you Latest News NARROW MAC launches community survey to plan for center's future PLAN YOUR WEEKEND | Live music, hiking, candidate forum and more K-State men's golf coach Robbins extended through 2026-27 French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature K-State volleyball gets road sweep of West Virginia K-State women picked to finish 6th in Big 12 No. 20 KSU's vaunted rush attack up for a challenge versus Iowa State Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesK-State reports lowest fall semester enrollment in 34 yearsJunction City man charged with 2nd-degree murderMartinez shines again as No. 25 K-State beats Texas Tech 37-28Actor Ryan Grantham jailed for life after he killed his mother to stop her witnessing him murdering Justin TrudeauRCPD arrests two for possession of meth and intent to distributeKlieman: Transfer linebacker Will Honas' football career feared overMark WeisSecond location identified for proposed senior living facilityReese Witherspoon on why Where the Crawdads Sing was an unexpected hitWamego woman dies in car crash after losing consciousness Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Newspaper Ads Fort Riley M146681 General Join Us at KS Bulletin Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.