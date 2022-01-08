NAFZIGER Jan 8, 2022 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Kirk and Judy Nafziger will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Jan. 9.They were married on Jan. 9, 1972, in Alta Vista. She retired from Security Benefits and was formerly a life claims manager at Farm Bureau. H retired from underwriting at Farm Bureau.Daughter Nicole Nafziger lives in Gardner. Daughter Michelle Broadwater and son-in-law Brian Broadwater live in Virginia Beach, Virginia. They also have three grandchildren. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest News K-State men's basketball can't hold on to big 1st-half lead, lose at West Virginia once again Chesapeake Bay states unlikely to reach EPA’s 2025 cleanup deadline at current pace, report finds Kansas Profile: Joe Sedlacek, the Joe Chute Supply chain issues hamper some USD 383 construction projects as others near completion 'Honky-Tonkers' shines light on surprisingly deep history of country music in Wichita LIBRARY COLUMN | Books that address the theme 'Helping and Mentoring Others' THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | K-State basketball, Flint Hills Bridal Show and more SCHONING Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWamego woman in critical condition after child accidentally shot herAggieville finds new location for Little Apple Ball DropK-State routs LSU, 42-20, to win Texas BowlCollin Klein named Kansas State’s new offensive coordinatorCollin Klein focused on beating LSU, not speculation on becoming Kansas State’s offensive coordinatorFROM THE PUBLISHER | The Brian Kelly infomercial conspiracyK-State head coach Bruce Weber, 7 players out versus No. 14 Texas due to COVID-19 protocols2 more Kansas State football players transferringUSD 383 staff stretched thin to start year as illnesses impact districtHealth officials say number of COVID patients at Ascension Via Christi near all-time high Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newspaper Ads Assistant Join Us at KS Fort Riley Bulletin