NAFZIGER

Kirk and Judy Nafziger will celebrate their 50th anniversary on Jan. 9.

They were married on Jan. 9, 1972, in Alta Vista. She retired from Security Benefits and was formerly a life claims manager at Farm Bureau. H retired from underwriting at Farm Bureau.

Daughter Nicole Nafziger lives in Gardner. Daughter Michelle Broadwater and son-in-law Brian Broadwater live in Virginia Beach, Virginia. They also have three grandchildren.

