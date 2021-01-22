COLUMBIA, Mo. — No one ever accused Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz of being a conventional football coach, and he lived up to that reputation Thursday with a crucial but unconventional staff addition. Rather than hiring another Southeastern Conference retread or the latest Nick Saban acolyte from Alabama, Drinkwitz will turn the Tigers’ defense over to a longtime NFL coach who hasn’t worked at the college level in 15 years and wasn’t coaching anywhere last season.
Steve Wilks, 51, will take over as Mizzou’s defensive coordinator, MU announced late Thursday afternoon, and will replace Ryan Walters, who left earlier this month for the same position at Illinois. Terms of Wilks’ contract were not immediately available.
“We are thrilled to welcome Steve Wilks and his family to Mizzou,” Drinkwitz said. “Steve has a strong reputation as a man of character and a leader of men. His experiences both as an NFL head coach and defensive coordinator are exactly what we need at Mizzou. I’m looking forward to Steve putting his fingerprints on our defense as we continue to elevate Mizzou Football to greater heights.”
The Post-Dispatch first reported Tuesday that Wilks had emerged as one of three prime candidates for the job, along with current MU cornerbacks coach David Gibbs and an unknown third option.
Wilks, 51, hasn’t been on a college staff since 2005 and was out of coaching this past season but has more than 25 years of experience at the college and NFL level. He most recently was the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator in 2019 and before that was the Arizona Cardinals head coach for one season in 2018. He spent 12 of his 14 years in the NFL working under Ron Rivera, current head coach of the Washington Football Team.
“Steve is one of the best teachers and communicators that I have ever worked with,” Rivera told the Post-Dispatch via email Thursday. “He is a tremendous leader of men and a genuinely good man. Missouri got an excellent coach.”
Wilks was an NFL assistant from 2006-2019, working as a defensive backs coach with the Bears, Chargers and Panthers before taking over as Carolina’s coordinator in 2017 under Rivera. Wilks parlayed his success with Carolina into the Cardinals’ head-coaching job in 2018, but lasted just one season through a four-year contract. The team fired him after a 3-13 debut season.
Current Mizzou defensive backs coach Charlie Harbison worked under Wilks with the Cardinals, and long before that, Wilks was a player for the Charlotte Rage Arena League team in 1993 when Harbison was a coach on the staff.