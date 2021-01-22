FILE - In this Dec. 16, 2018, file photo, Arizona Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks shouts during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Atlanta. Wilks is returning to coaching as the defensive coordinator at Missouri. Wilks, who was hired by Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz on Thursday, Jan, 21, 2021, took last year off after spending the previous 14 seasons in the NFL. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)