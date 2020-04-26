2 pounds morels (mixed mushrooms) — slice 1/4 inch thick
2 pounds red onion, sliced thin
8 garlic cloves, minced
1 Fresno chile, diced
2 1/2 pounds canned tomatoes
5 ounces tomato paste
1 tb cumin powder
1 tb salt
1 tb coriander powder
1 tb ground cinnamon
1 tb fenugreek powder
1 tsp black pepper
1 tsp smoked paprika
1 tsp fennel powder
1 tsp ginger powder
1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Slice mushrooms and red onion, mince garlic cloves and dice the chile.
Add all ingredients to rectangular roasting pan, mixing thoroughly.
Cook in oven for 20 minute intervals, mixing with a wooden spoon and rotating.
After about 1 hour, the ragout should thicken and be at the right consistency. You may need another 20-30 minutes depending how well your oven works. If it becomes a little dry, just add a small amount of water to rehydrate it.
Cook the pasta according to the packet and add sauce once the pasta is done.
Recipe by James Loub.