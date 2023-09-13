MHS girls' tennis takes 4th at home quad Staff reports Sep 13, 2023 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Manhattan High’s Lia Nickerson, right, high-fives her No. 2 doubles partner, Averie Thurston, in a match during the Indians’ home quad Tuesday at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Buy Now Manhattan High’s Jackie Hsu volleys in a No. 2 singles match during the Indians’ home quad Tuesday at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Buy Now Manhattan High’s Gabby Turner returns a volley behind her No. 1 doubles partner, Anna Wollenberg, in a match during the Indians’ home quad Tuesday at Mike Goss Tennis Stadium. Staff photo by Lewis Marien Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Manhattan High girls’ tennis finished fourth Tuesday at its home quad at Kansas State’s Mike Goss Tennis Stadium.The Indians went 2-8 overall, while Washburn Rural went 11-1, Marysville went 7-5 and Chapman went 4-8.The No. 1 doubles pair of Gabby Turner and Anna Wollenberg posted a 1-2 record, picking up an 8-5 victory over Chapman’s Avery Baer and Tanith Elliot.At No. 2 doubles, Lia Nickerson and Averie Thurston also went 1-2 with an 8-2 win against Chapman’s Clara Gfeller and Zoey Saum.Keylee Schartz went 0-3 at No. 1 singles, and Jackie Hsu went 0-3 at No. 2 singles.The quad was Manhattan’s only home competition of the season. The Indians will return to action at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Olathe South Invitational in Olathe. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Mathematics Tennis Recommended for you Latest News OUR NEIGHBORS | WWII vet, now 100, recalls surviving Normandy Kansas Court of Appeals to host cases at K-State's Forum Hall 'Is this part of the treatment?' | Chiropractor accused of rape makes first court appearance Manhattan city commissioners review downtown concerns Wichita man arrested for child sex crimes set to appear in court again Oct. 10 New Hampshire secretary of state won't block Trump from ballot in key presidential primary state Correction for Sept. 14, 2023 Hurricane Lee turns north on path that will take it past Bermuda as it aims for Atlantic Canada Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTroy's successful pedigree and talented defense travel to Manhattan to face K-StateAfter hitting a deer with car, pedestrian hit, killed by another vehicle on K-18Manhattan man dies in crash on K-18Police arrest man for crashing his car into a houseBeEtta Stoney, former KSU diversity chief, diesK-State looks to add 50% more students by 2030 in new initiativeKathy Griffin recalls battling to turn her brother Ken in for alleged paedophilia amid Ashton Kutcher and Mia Kunis rape case stormTAX ROUNDUP: Residents of Manhattan, Riley County, USD 383 will see 11% tax increaseManhattan purchases new property for fire station'I shot him' | Man accused of 2022 Aggieville murder said he acted in self defense Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Snapshots Send us your photos! Have some photos on your phone or computer? Send them to The Mercury and see them in print! We’ll print them each Tuesday on Snapshots. Submit Your Photo! Latest Special Section Special Sections K-State Edition Sep 2, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.