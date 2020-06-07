Summer is a great time to sit outside with some cold lemonade and a good book.
The Mercury compiled a list of recommendations from staff members to add to your summer reading list.
‘The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks’ by Rebecca Skloot
When Henrietta Lacks was diagnosed with cancer, doctors took her cells without her knowledge.
She died in 1951, but her cells, which became known as HeLa cells, live on today and have been used in research into polio, cancer, in vitro fertilization and more. Skloot traces the story of Henrietta, who lived on land where her ancestors had been slaves, her upbringing and struggle with cancer, as well as Skloot’s own relationship with Henrietta’s children, who hadn’t received compensation for use of the cells while doctors and researchers profited. Despite the contributions her cells made to science, Henrietta was only known as “HeLa” for decades until her family shared her story in this book.
— Kristina Jackson
‘How to Pronounce Knife’ by Souvankham Thammavongsa
“How to Pronounce Knife” is Souvankham Thammavongsa’s debut collection of short stories. Though the stories are fictional, they are based on Thammavonga’s own sense of displacement after her family left Laos as refugees and restarted their lives in a new country.
Most of the stories bring on a feeling of heartache as she bluntly paints a portrait of people who have been uprooted suddenly and thrust into a new culture. Assimilation, classism, racism — those are just everyday facts of life for these families. But just because someone is struggling against these odds, it doesn’t mean there aren’t good and light-hearted moments.
I like that the stories focus on seemingly average people, like old grandmothers and young children or those working in factories and nail salons. They’re not mystical wizards or at the center of a murder mystery, but their stories deserve to be told just as much as anyone else.
— Savannah Rattanavong
‘They Can’t Kill Us All: Ferguson, Baltimore, and a New Era in America’s Racial Justice Movement,’ by Wesley Lowery
In this 2016 book, Lowery, then-Washington Post journalist and now 60 Minutes correspondent, writes about his coverage of black people killed by police and aftermath that followed. His work took him to Ferguson, Missouri, for Michael Brown; Cleveland, Ohio, for Tamir Rice; Charleston, South Carolina, for Walter Scott; and Baltimore, Maryland, for Freddie Gray, among other places.
Obviously, we’re in a time where this subject is timely with the George Floyd protests that have happened locally and across the nation.
While the details are different in each case, the underlying feelings of the protesters are largely the same. So if you’re seeking to learn more why people are taking to the streets, this is a good book to read.
— Bryan Richardson
‘Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America’ by Gilbert King
Amid all the unrest right now, it helps to look back on the history of civil rights in this country. I read “A Devil In The Grove” a few years ago. The book chronicles the life and career of Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall, the first black justice to sit on the nation’s highest court. The book focuses on a case in which Marshall defended three boys who were falsely accused of raping a white woman. It will leave you with a better appreciation of all of the progress that Marshall and other pioneers made, and all the work that still has to be done.
— Rafael Garcia
‘Normal People’ by Sally Rooney
I’m embarrassed to admit that I’ve been very slow to finish books lately, but once I started Sally Rooney’s novel “Normal People,” I sped right through in just two days.
I guess when a book is really good, you find time.
On the surface, it’s just a teen love story, following an Irish couple through their intense but on-again, off-again relationship during high school and college.
But this book is deeper than that. It’s a beautifully written examination of what draws two seemingly different people together, and what pulls them apart. How does love change us? How much can love overcome? Why is it that we feel lonely around certain people and totally “seen” with others? How can small choices and misunderstandings alter the course of our entire lives?
Rooney also adapted the book for a TV series, now streaming on Hulu.
— Megan Moser
‘Warriors #1: Into the Wild’ by Erin Hunter
This book, which kicks off the Warrior Cat book series, follows the adventures of Rusty, an orange house cat, who joins a new world among a forest involving clans of cats who live together and protect their land and fellow cats. Rusty leaves his home and owners to join ThunderClan, one of the four clans in the forest. The first book in the series follows Rusty’s journey in transitioning from a house pet to becoming a full Warrior cat. Although this book and series is geared toward children, it is a book I thoroughly enjoy rereading as an adult.
— Hailey Dixon