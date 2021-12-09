Calvary Kinder Marsh was born Nov. 29 to Charles and Danae Marsh, Manhattan.

Grandparents are Ron Marsh and Amy Marsh, Abilene, and Paul Daellenbach and Deana Daellenbach, Edgerton, Wisconsin.

Great-grandparents are Frank Chenoweth, Garden Plain, and Dean Zweifel, Whitewater, Wisconsin.

