Calvary Kinder Marsh was born Nov. 29 to Charles and Danae Marsh, Manhattan.Grandparents are Ron Marsh and Amy Marsh, Abilene, and Paul Daellenbach and Deana Daellenbach, Edgerton, Wisconsin.Great-grandparents are Frank Chenoweth, Garden Plain, and Dean Zweifel, Whitewater, Wisconsin.