Kansas City sports fans have flocked to Union Station and the National World War I Museum and Memorial over the past seven years to celebrate championships won by the Royals and Chiefs.
Next year, KC supporters will be joined by football fans from across the country for the NFL Draft, which will be held April 27-29, 2023. The NFL and the Kansas City Sports Commission on Thursday announced details for the event, including the dates and the expected location near Union Station.
“This will be one of the biggest and most-anticipated professional sporting events our city has hosted,” Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Kansas City Sports Commission, said in a statement. “Not only will fans from around the country be traveling to experience the NFL Draft and NFL Draft Experience, but millions of viewers will see Kansas City in the national spotlight on NFL Network, ESPN and other major networks.”
This will be the first time Kansas City will play host for the draft.
The Chiefs said fans who come to the draft will have an opportunity to take part in the NFL Draft Experience, which was described as an “interactive football theme park.” Fans will have an opportunity to “test their football skills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy,” the Sports Commission said.
This year’s NFL Draft will be held in Las Vegas. The 2021 draft was in Cleveland and Nashville was host for the 2019 event. The 2020 NFL Draft was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kansas City first learned in 2019 it would be host to the 2023 NFL Draft, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell expected a big crowd.
“We know Chiefs fans will come out to celebrate along with thousands of fans from teams around the country for an incredible experience as we welcome the next generation of NFL players,” Goodell said at that time.
Kansas City has been home to many big national sports events in recent memory, including the MLB and MLS All-Star Games, as well as World Series, NCAA Tournament and NFL playoff games.
“Kansas City’s internationally recognized passion for sports makes it an ideal host for the NFL Draft,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL Executive Vice President of Club Business & League Events. “We know that our partners, including the Kansas City Chiefs, City of Kansas City, Kansas City Sports Commission and Visit KC, will create a one-of-a-kind experience for our fans as we welcome the next generation of NFL players.”