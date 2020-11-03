Kansas State University has delayed the start of its new physician assistant program pending approval from the accrediting body. The program was originally slated to begin in the spring 2021 semester. The university will announce a revised schedule in the future based on the accreditation process.
“We remain 100% committed to moving forward with our program and taking the necessary steps to meet all accreditation standards,” said John Buckwalter, dean of the college of health and human sciences.
Buckwalter said that students who had planned to participate in the first cohort this year have been contacted so they can make alternate plans if desired. Universities undergo a rigorous process by the Accreditation Review Commission on Education for the Physician Assistant, an independent body authorized to accredit qualified PA educational programs.
“This program will meet an important need for the state of Kansas as demand for health practitioners continues to grow,” said Chuck Taber, provost and executive vice president, reaffirming university efforts to bring this program to fruition. “The projections for job growth in this field remain strong and there is increased demand for primary care providers throughout the state.”