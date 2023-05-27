KIMBLE May 27, 2023 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Kimble family reunion is at 12:45 p.m. May 28 at the Keats Methodist Church Annex.There will be a potluck lunch then a meeting and catching up with family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest News Club news for May 27, 2023 PRESCOTT KIMBLE THIS WEEK IN THE ARTS | Manhattan Day, live music, fishing and more ACE FLYERS | K-State Salina sending four pilots to compete in Women's Air Race Classic Flint Hills Discovery Center takes flight with new exhibit Area schools compete in opening day of state track meet Three candidates file for USD 383 school board Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesManhattan man dies Wednesday at Apartment TowersReport: More than a quarter of roads in Manhattan poor or lower qualityOUR NEIGHBORS | Area art teacher shares pieces from the 'Heart' through her workK-State football adds pair of defensive back transfersManhattan man arrested for rape on WednesdayK-State adds Minnesota transfer quarterback KnuthAfghan refugees share culture at party welcoming them to ManhattanAs NBAF prepares to begin research, officials offer a rare glimpse inside a BSL-4 labPeter Oppelt runs for Manhattan City CommissionFormer MHS principal Hoyt files for USD 383 race Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Snapshots Send us your photos! Have some photos on your phone or computer? Send them to The Mercury and see them in print! We’ll print them each Tuesday on Snapshots. Submit Your Photo! Latest Special Section Special Sections MHS Graduates May 22, 2023 Comments Latest e-Edition The Manhattan Mercury To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.