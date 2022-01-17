KANSAS CITY, Mo. The Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers traded a combined seven punts in the first quarter of a game that started as a defensive struggle at Arrowhead Stadium.
And it took a second-quarter defensive touchdown by the Steelers to awaken the sleepwalking Chiefs.
After Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt opened the scoring with a fumble returned for a touchdown, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes went completed 13 of 16 passes for 196 yards and three touchdowns to close out the first half Sunday night.
The Chiefs held a 21-7 halftime advantage before cruising to an easy 42-21 win. The Chiefs have advanced to the AFC Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs for the fourth straight year.
Kansas City put together a complete performance in all three phases of the game.
Offensively, Mahomes picked apart the Steelers’ defensive secondary and finished completing 30 of 39 passes for 404 yards passing and five touchdowns. Those stats, coupled with one interception, gave him a passer rating of 138.3.
The Chiefs’ superstar quarterback’s scoring passes went to running back Jerick McKinnon, wide receiver Byron Pringle, tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and backup offensive lineman Nick Allegretti, who scored on a trick play inside the Steelers’ 1-yard line.
Mahomes’ 404 yards passing established a new single-game franchise record for the Chiefs, surpassing the 378 from Alex Smith against the Indianapolis Colts on Jan. 4, 2014.
McKinnon paced the Chiefs’ rushing attack with 61 yards on 12 carries, adding six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Kelce recorded five catches for 108 yards, his seventh career 100-yard receiving game in the postseason. Only Pro Football of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice (8) has more. Kelce also threw a touchdown pass to Pringle, who finished the game with two touchdowns, a repeat of his Week 16 performance against the Steelers.
The Chiefs offense generated 478 total yards of offense and overwhelmed the Steelers in a 35-7 scoring burst to put the game out of reach by the third quarter.
Defensively, the Chiefs held the Steelers to 257 total yards of offense and 14 total offensive points. The Steelers were forced to punt the ball seven times Sunday night and converted 7 of 16 third-down attempts. The Chiefs’ run defense, which was a concern entering the playoffs, also clamped down, allowing just 56 yards on 20 carries.
On special teams, Mecole Hardman had himself a game as a punt returner, totaling 70 yards on three returns. Pringle also had two kickoff returns for 50 yards.
The Chiefs needed this kind of performance as a tune-up for the next game.
Sunday night’s result sets up another showdown with the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round at Arrowhead Stadium.
MCKINNON RISING
If there was an X-factor in this game, McKinnon qualified as such.
The Chiefs were banged up at the running back position. First, Clyde Edwards-Helaire was inactive with a shoulder injury, and then Darrel Williams’ toe injury limited him in practice the past week.
That opened the door for McKinnon to take all the first-team repetitions in practice and it carried into the game when he trotted out with the starters on the Chiefs’ first possession. And the Chiefs unleashed him.
When it was said and done, McKinnon totaled 142 yards and a touchdown. He did most of the heavy lifting in the first half, gaining 40 yards rushing on six carries and 58 yards receiving and a touchdown on five catches.
WILDCAT GONE WRONG
The Chiefs are creative on offense, perhaps a bit too creative at times for their own good.
Facing a first-and-10 at their own 31-yard line, wide receiver Mecole Hardman took the snap in a Wildcat formation, and then fumbled the exchange with running back Darrel Williams who recovered and then fumbled himself after Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward drilled the running back.
Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt was in position for a scoop-and-score for a 26-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh an early 7-0 lead.
The Chiefs shook it off and ended up avoiding disaster, of course, before blowing out the Steelers. But why call that play there to begin with?
IF THIS IS GOODBYE
Roethlisberger has hinted at retirement after his season ended and he will leave with a nasty taste in his mouth.
Big Ben completed just 5-of-14 passes for 24 yards in the first half. He finished the game with 215 yards passing and two touchdowns, most coming with the Steelers’ in catch-up mode in the second half.
Perhaps it’s the Chiefs defense, but Roethlisberger didn’t play his best football against the Chiefs in two meetings over the past month. In Week 16, Pittsburgh’s quarterback passed for just 159 yards.
Roethlisberger, a two-time Super Bowl champion, will eventually have a bronze statue in the Hall of Fame. He’ll want to forget about his career ended against the Chiefs, though.