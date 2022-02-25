Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy coach during a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, August 27, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.
Eric Bieniemy coached the 2021 season on a one-year contract, but he’s apparently staying put on the Kansas City Chiefs’ sideline.
Bieniemy, who has held the role of offensive coordinator over the past three seasons, is “definitely returning,” the NFL Network reported Thursday.
The move comes after Bieniemy was once again passed over for vacant head-coaching jobs around the NFL. He’s known to have interviewed with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints recently before both teams hired other candidates.
From 2019 through the recent hiring cycle, Bieniemy has interviewed for head-coaching jobs with at least 15 NFL teams. His inability to secure a head-coaching position as a minority candidate is mentioned in former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores’ discrimination lawsuit against the league.
Bieniemy joined the Chiefs’ coaching staff in 2013, serving first as their running backs coach before replacing Mike Nagy as offensive coordinator in 2018.
Bieniemy’s return provides stability on Andy Reid’s coaching staff, which saw quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka leave to take the offensive coordinator position with the New York Giants.
The Chiefs also lost cornerbacks coach Sam Madison, who left for a job with the Dolphins, and linebackers coach Matt House, who took over as defensive coordinator at LSU.