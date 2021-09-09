Kansas State volleyball had a successful home debut Thursday.
In its first match this season at Bramlage Coliseum, K-State swept away Ohio in straight sets, winning 25-16, 25-23, 25-18.
It was a well-rounded effort for the Wildcats (4-2), as Aliyah Carter notched 11 kills, Holly Bonde hit .412 and the hosts limited the Bobcats to a .124 hitting percentage.
Carter's kill total was a team high; she also hit .304 and had seven digs. Bonde had eight kills on 17 swings. And Kadye Fernholz was perfect: She had no errors on 12 swings, finishing with five kills and hitting .417.
As an whole, the Wildcats' offense had a .256 team efficiency.
K-State had seven blocks, with setter Teana Adams-Kaonohi and libero Mackenzie Morris each collecting eight digs. Adams-Kaonohi also led the Wildcats with four blocks, while Fernholz and Sydney Bolding had three apiece.
“I thought our serving was pretty good, short of a few untimely misses,” K-State head coach Suzie Fritz said. “We were able to force them out of system a lot. I think our serving can be an identity for this team. From a passing perspective, I think we’re making some good progress based on where we were last weekend.
“I thought Loren Hinkle was tremendous. I thought (Mackenzie) Morris defensively was tremendous. Holly Bonde hit .410. Really good outing for her, and she did a really nice job of managing some of her out-of-system swings.”
The Wildcats tallied seven service aces — two each from Carter, Fernholz and Hinkle — as they kept the Bobcats (0-7) winless on the season.
K-State only had to sweat during the second set. Neither team led by more than four points in the set, and a four-point run by Ohio gave the visitors a 23-21 advantage. But the Wildcats rallied to win the next four points to take a two-set lead.
Fritz praised her team's resolve.
“They have pretty good composure,” Fritz said. “They don’t get too terribly rattled. I think we were down three or four points in almost every game, and I think their confidence is pretty good. Their composure is pretty good. They understand if they just take care of the ball a little better and take care of their side that they’ll have opportunities to win and score.”
Bonde’s .412 clip Thursday marked a season high and was her fourth career match hitting .400 or better.
“Just using my range, putting out as many shots as I can,” said Bonde, referring to what was working for her Thursday. “So no matter what situation I was in, Te (Adams-Kaonohi) was leaving me perfect balls and giving me every opportunity I could.”
Despite the Bobcats' record, Morris said the Wildcats didn't take a win for granted.
“We came in with the mindset of, 'This is a scrappy team, so we need to play long,'” she said. "I think we did a good job of that. Just staying in rallies and being consistent where we need to be.”
Caitlin O'Farrell led the way for Ohio with 11 kills. Maggie Nedoma (eight kills) and Carolina Clippard (seven) were next in line. Bobcat libero Maci Watrous produced a match-high 12 digs, while Nedoma and Tria McLean had seven each.
K-State has a quick turnaround, returning to the floor at 6:30 p.m. Friday, hosting Loyola Chicago.
The match will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.