Kansas State volleyball will have to wait a little longer to begin the spring portion of its schedule.
A spring-opening series against Wichita State, with matches set for Feb. 25 (in Manhattan) and Feb. 27 (in Wichita), has been postponed. The postponement, which was announced Friday, stemmed from an alteration to the Shockers' schedule.
Because of hazardous travel conditions, Wichita State’s American Athletic Conference series against SMU was moved to Feb. 26 and 27. The teams originally were slated to play Friday and Saturday.
K-State and Wichita State will attempt to make up the series later this year.
With the postponement, K-State now will open the spring March 4, when it hosts Texas State at 6 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats then will have a 10-day break until another home match March 14 versus Saint Louis.
Normally a fall sport, volleyball is being split between the fall and spring semesters this season because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wildcats played only Big 12 foes during the fall, posting a 10-6 record to finish third in the league. It's the first time since 2008 that K-State notched a top-three finish in the conference.
K-State ended the fall ranked No. 10 in the AVCA Fall Top-15 Poll.
The spring-opening match against Texas State will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
Attendance at Bramlage Coliseum remains capped at 15% capacity.