It was an emotional night for Kansas State's soccer program Friday, as it waved goodbye to its seniors.
The Wildcats sent them off on a positive note.
K-State capped a record-breaking season with a 2-0 win over Texas Tech at Buser Family Park.
Brookelynn Entz, the Wildcats' star senior, took their first four shots, but it was another senior — Christina Baxter — who got the hosts on the board in the 36th minute. It was Baxter’s only shot of the night.
Baxter dribbled the ball and had an opportunity with the ball outside the goal box, and she shot the ball into the upper right corner.
“Bailey (Nemechek) got me the ball and I felt like I needed to shoot (the ball),” Baxter said. “I just couldn’t believe it. Of course this happens on senior night. It was amazing.”
The Red Raiders had more shots (17) then the Wildcats did (5) in the first half. But the Wildcats had a player step up and make a play.
“It was much needed and much deserved,” K-State head coach Mike Dibbini said. “(Baxter) has been very consistent for us all year. For her to go out with a goal like that — one of the goals of the year — was unbelievable.”
Five of Texas Tech’s 17 shots were on goal in the first half, and it would go on to have nine shots on goal of 28 total shots. K-State goalkeeper Peyton Pearson made nine saves.
“We held our ground defensively and kept (Texas Tech) off the board,” Dibbini said. “(Pearson) had great stuff tonight. Great saves. I am really proud of Peyton. I couldn’t ask for a better night from her.”
The Wildcats (3-6-0, 3-6-0 Big 12) gave themselves breathing room in the second half. At the 62:17 mark, Kyler Goins dribbled into Texas Tech territory, and once she reached the goal box, she passed to Maddie Weichel, who fired the ball past Texas Tech goalkeeper Madison White.
“I just wanted to get the goal for the team,” Weichel said. “To go up 2-0 was even better. To get that lead to finish it off for our team was great.”
Kansas State finished the match with 13 shots and five shots on goal. It did not match the Red Raiders (2-5-2, 2-5-2) in number of shots, but the Wildcats capitalized on their opportunities.
K-State's three victories this season came during a year in which it played only conference foes. Those three wins are the most in Big 12 play since the Wildcats became a member of the conference in 2017.
In addition, Friday's win clinched a seventh-place finish in the Big 12 standings, K-State's best finish ever.
“It is 'COVID year.' Our goal as a program to reach the Big 12 tournament happened tonight,” said Dibbini, referring to the fact the top-eight finishers in the 10-team league advance to the conference tournament.
Because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, this year's tournament will not be played.
“It is unfortunate there is no Big 12 tournament, because these girls deserve it," Dibbini said. "They set their goals and expectations and reached it. We turned the chapter. We are in the next chapter now, and now we build off this momentum into the spring.”