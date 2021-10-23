LUBBOCK, Texas — A week that started with Chris Klieman asking for positivity nearly ended with more despair.
Another abysmal beginning to Saturday's game at Texas Tech put Kansas State in an early hole, down 14-0 with 11:31 to go in the first quarter. By halftime, the Wildcats trailed 24-10. But K-State didn't blink.
The Wildcats scored 15 unanswered points in the second half — superstar sophomore tailback Deuce Vaughn caught the go-ahead touchdown with 6:09 remaining — to stun the Red Raiders and escape with a 25-24 victory at Jones AT&T Stadium.
“Really an unbelievable team win today," Klieman said. "A lot of adversity that we faced, especially early on in the game. Not the way we want it to start. It's frustrating to us."
Thanks to the win, K-State (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) cast away a pair of streaks it would rather forget: three straight conference losses this season (following a 3-0 start), and eight in a row dating back to last season.
The Red Raiders (5-3, 2-3) were exactly what the doctor ordered to cure the Wildcats' ills, as the Big 12 schedule served K-State a matchup against a team it has thoroughly dominated the past decade.
Saturday was K-State's sixth straight victory over Texas Tech, the longest run of success by either team in the history of the series. It also was the Wildcats' 10th win in their last 11 meetings with the Red Raiders.
Sixth-year senior quarterback Skylar Thompson achieved a rare bit of history, too. He's played three times at Jones AT&T Stadium; all three times, he engineered narrow K-State victories. (Thompson came off the bench in 2017 to replace an injured Alex Delton and led the Wildcats to a 42-35 overtime win. In 2019, he helped K-State hold off Texas Tech 30-27.)
"I honestly didn't really think about that much," said Thompson, referring to his trio of triumphs in Lubbock. "Coming here, I knew I've had some previous success here, and I enjoy playing here. It's been a lot of fun obviously. It's always been an exciting game and close game, but I was just focused on winning today — winning this game at hand and doing everything I could to help our team be in a position to win."
Though Saturday wrapped up with yet another Wildcat win over the Red Raiders, it belied a bleak beginning.
It took Texas Tech just two plays to find the end zone: a 30-yard Kaylon Geiger rush on the first play from scrimmage, then a 45-yard touchdown run on a sweep from star receiver Erik Ezukanma on the next snap.
It quickly became even worse for the Wildcats, as wideout Malik Knowles coughed up the ball on the ensuing kickoff. Texas Tech capitalized on the visitors' miscue six plays later, as running back SaRodorick Thompson scored, standing up, from the 1-yard line.
Not even three and a half minutes off the clock, and K-State found itself in a 14-0 hole.
On the Wildcat sideline, however, Klieman said "nobody panicked" despite the difficulties.
"We've prepared really well — it doesn't guarantee victory, but we've prepared really well, and I really felt all along these guys did not think they were losing this game," he said. "That goes a long way: when you know you're frustrated because you're not playing to your best of your ability, and then you keep finding a way and keep chipping away at it."
To Klieman's point, the Wildcats' rally began slowly, as neither team scored in the remainder of the opening period.
Vaughn put the Wildcats on the board at the 13:55 mark of the second quarter, scoring on a 1-yard run to cut the deficit to 14-7. SaRodorick Thompson responded with another rushing touchdown of his own, this one from 4 yards out, to push the hosts' lead back to 21-7.
The teams then traded field goals before the half ended, giving the Red Raiders a 24-10 advantage at the break.
"Came in (at halftime) and the kids didn't flinch," Klieman said. "They didn't bat an eye, and felt like we were a better team — that we have a chance to win the game. We had to just make some plays."
The biggest play of the contest, in Klieman's assessment, came on the opening possession of the second half. It wasn't K-State's offense or defense. And while it the game-altering play came from the Wildcats' special teams, it wasn't the unit that normally hogs the headline — their always vaunted return game.
Instead, it was a 63-yard boot from punter Ty Zentner, which pinned Texas Tech at its own 4-yard line after a quick three-and-out from the K-State offense to begin the third quarter.
The Red Raiders' drive lasted just one play.
Wildcat defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah burst through the Red Raider offensive line — left tackle T.J. Storment might as well have been a tackling dummy, given how quickly Anudike-Uzomah zipped past — and dropped SaRodorick Thompson in the end zone for a safety with 12:40 left in the third quarter.
The comeback was on.
Kansas State retained possession following the safety, and took just 3:25 to score again. Vaughn scored his second (and final) rushing touchdown of the day to cut Texas Tech's lead to 24-19 with 9:08 remaining in the third stanza.
While he was done logging touchdowns on the ground, Vaughn still had one more score in store — and it proved to be the contest's decisive strike.
On second-and-3 at Texas Tech's 22-yard line, Skylar Thompson faked an inside handoff to Vaughn, who then leaked out of the backfield and ran upfield. Thompson lofted the ball toward Vaughn, with no defender within 5 yards of him. Vaughn hauled in the pass at the 5-yard line and dashed across the goal line.
Though the Wildcats came up empty on the ensuing two-point conversion, it didn't matter, because the defense, and Zentner, came through again.
Officials flagged Knowles for unsportsmanlike conduct on the unsuccessful two-point try, pushing back the subsequent kickoff 15 yards. Zentner launched the ball 75 yards downfield, with Texas Tech returning it to its own 28. But an offside penalty on K-State linebacker Eric Munoz meant the Wildcats would have to kick off again, and 5 yards deeper.
No matter.
Zentner's second kickoff went even further, booming the ball 81 yards (from his own 15 to the Red Raiders' 4-yard line). K-State swallowed up Texas Tech returner Nehemiah Martinez at the 25.
"If you're kicking off from the 15 and they have it at the 25, first-and-10," Klieman said, "that's a great kick and great coverage."
With Zentner's day done, the defense took care of the rest.
The Wildcats permitted the Red Raiders to gain just 23 yards on their final possession. Texas Tech's last two plays of the game ended with starting quarterback Henry Colombi on the ground: an 8-yard sack courtesy of Anudike-Uzomah on third down, and a near-sack by fellow defensive end Nate Matlack, who settled for allowing Colombi to merely make it back to the line of scrimmage for a turnover on downs.
"Me and my boy Nate made plays to seal the game," Anudike-Uzomah said, "so (today's game) was honestly really fun for me.”