AMES, Iowa — DaJuan Gordon was feeling it from the free throw line Tuesday. He was feeling so good, in fact, he told Bruce Weber to make an adjustment.
Gordon frequently inbounds the ball for Kansas State. But thanks to his free-throw prowess Tuesday — he was 11-for-11; only 10 times has a Wildcat ever made more without a miss — Gordon requested that he be moved off inbounding duties and into a ballhandling role.
“He said to me, ‘Coach, I don’t want to take it out anymore. I want to get the ball and get fouled because I’ll make the free throws,’” Weber said following K-State’s 75-64 victory at Iowa State in the Big 12 opener for both teams. “That’s a big step in maturity for him. It’s a good focus. I’m happy for him.”
Gordon, who posted his first career double-double (15 points and a game- and career-high 11 rebounds) in the win, said he couldn’t recall a time in his life he’d ever shot that well from the charity stripe.
“I’m just happy I made the free throws,” he said.
The key to Tuesday’s free-throw shooting success, he said, isn’t complicated.
“Just staying focused.,” he said. “My mindset was to keeping making the free throws.”
Winning the battle at the free throw line was one of three areas Weber said he felt the Wildcats had an advantage over the Cyclones.
His players ultimately proved him right.
Aside from Gordon’s perfect outing, K-State as a team shot lights out: It made a blistering 89.7% (26-for-29) of its attempts from the line. The percentage is the 10th-best showing in program history in a game in which the Wildcats attempted at least 20 free throws.
“It’s unbelievable, and if you look at Wisconsin-Milwaukee, we were 10-for-18,” Weber said. “We were very, very focused. Rudi (Williams) is the only one who missed (any).”
Weber was particularly pleased with freshman forward Davion Bradford, who went 4-for-4.
“For Davion to go 4-for-4, you guys have no idea,” Weber said. “It was an experiment every time he went to the line last year, and to his credit, he’s really locked in. He has a good routine, he’s shooting it with confidence and he’s made his last six, so that’s impressive for him.”
Weber, a sharpshooter at the line, downplayed how much his own instruction helped the team.
He just wants to see it continue Saturday, as K-State hosts No. 2 Baylor at 3 p.m. at Bramlage Coliseum.
“It’s routine. It’s rhythm. It’s muscle memory,” Weber said. “A lot of the guys, they wheel into these free throws. It’s a short stroke. We’ve got Davion locked in right at that shot pocket. Short stroke. Great follow through. (He’s) just shooting it with confidence.”