For the second week in a row, a member of Kansas State football's 2020 signing class is moving on.
Ronald Triplette, a freshman defensive lineman, announced Wednesday he would enter the transfer portal. He joined Demarrquese Hayes, a 2020 linebacker signee who announced Sept. 22 his intention to leave K-State.
Triplette revealed his decision in a note shared on his personal Twitter account.
"First I would like to thank Kansas State for recruiting me and giving me an opportunity to play at a high level coming out of high school," Triplette wrote. "Manhattan is an amazing town and I've made a bunch of great memories. After talking with my family and coaches, I would like to say I've entered my name in the transfer portal as a freshman. I'm excited to see what comes!"
Hayes replied to Triplette's message.
"All in (God's) hands," Hayes wrote.
Both Triplette and Hayes are Texas natives. Triplette starred at Shadow Creek High in Pearland while Hayes played for La Vega High in Waco.
During his time at Shadow Creek, he put together two dominant seasons to end his high school career, combining for 110 tackles (30 for loss) and six sacks. During his senior season, Triplette recorded 57 tackles (17 for loss) in helping the Sharks go 16-0 and capture Texas' Class 5A Division I state championship.
Both Rivals and 247Sports rated Triplette a three-star prospect. Rivals was slightly higher on him, ranking Triplette as the No. 116 player in Texas in the 2020 cycle; he was No. 188 in the 247Sports Composite.
Triplette had not appeared in either of K-State's first two games this fall, and will leave Manhattan without ever playing a down as a Wildcat.
Earlier this month, a (now former) teammate praised Triplette's ability.
"Ronald Triplette is a freshman D-tackle who we have in our room who’s worked really hard," Drew Wiley, a senior defensive tackle, said Sept. 15, "and is going to be a really good player here."
Those words echo what the Wildcats had thought of Triplette from the moment they signed him, believing his 6-foot-3, 260-pound frame gave them a blank slate with which to work.
“We love his athleticism, so we’ll see where his body goes," K-State head coach Chris Klieman said during the team's signing day press conference last December. "He can play defensive tackle in a speed package right now like we do against a lot of the spread teams. Where will he go in the next year and a half? That’s what we have to find out, but 'Tripp’s' a really good athlete."