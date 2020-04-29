Kansas State's two most high-profile coaches will be taking temporary salary cuts after all.
In a release from the athletics department Wednesday, K-State announced that because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, head football coach Chris Klieman and men’s basketball coach Bruce Weber have agreed to a 13% reduction in salary. In addition, all K-State Athletics employees making more than $150,000 per year will see a 10% reduction, while those with salaries between $100,000 and $150,000 have 5% cuts.
K-State Athletics estimates the salary reductions will save the department approximately $1.5 million.
“We are in the midst of such a unique time, and I sincerely appreciate our staff and coaches taking this situation in stride and showcasing strong leadership,” Taylor said. “From revenue streams to competitions, a lot of unknowns remain ahead of us, and this reduction plan will allow us to focus on the needs of our programs and student-athletes. We remain confident that the return to normalcy is ahead of us and appreciate all that our coaches, staff, student-athletes, fans and supporters have done to help us through this unprecedented period.”
Wednesday's announcement from the athletics department came in conjunction with one from the university, with a letter written by president Richard Myers outlining how school officials plan to address mounting costs and lost revenue stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak.
The salary reductions for Klieman, Weber and other athletics department staffers will take effect July 1, when the 2020-21 fiscal year begins. K-State Athletics also will cut operating expenses by 10%, which will save an estimated $2 million.
Taylor recently told The Mercury that he hoped salary reductions and furloughs only would used as a last resort to achieve a balanced budget in the next fiscal year.