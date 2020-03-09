Manhattan, KS (66502)

Today

Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low 27F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Showers early, then clearing overnight. Low 27F. NNW winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 40%.