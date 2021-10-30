Saturday's game between Kansas State and TCU came to a screeching halt in the middle of the third quarter.
Following a late hit by Horned Frog strong safety Josh Foster on K-State quarterback Skylar Thompson, bedlam broke loose along the TCU sideline.
A scuffle ensued that included multiple players throwing punches. All who did so — TCU safeties Da'Veawn Armstead and D'Arco Perkins-McAllister and K-State wide receiver Tyrone Howell — promptly were ejected from the game.
Neither Armstead nor Perkins-McAllister even were on the field during the play; they both play limited roles for the Horned Frogs. That didn't stop them from jumping into Saturday's scrum, though.
Da’Veawn Armstead (#10 for TCU) definitely deserved that DQ. Punch can be seen in the bottom of the scrum. pic.twitter.com/tFuxWQQCoO— Ryan Wallace (@GPCwallace) October 30, 2021
The mayhem took place on the first play of the possession, with K-State leading 21-5.
After officials meted out the ejections and multiple unsportsmanlike conduct penalties, action resumed.
The end of the drive was far less eventful than the beginning: The Wildcats punted six plays later.
Following the Wildcats' 31-12 victory, Thompson looked back on the play immediately preceding the skirmish.
"I was going out of bounds — I've got to be better about getting out of bounds," said Thompson, who gained 2 yards on the play. "I kind of pulled up there on the sideline, and that allowed that to happen. I should have just protected myself a little bit better right there, but obviously it is what it is. I came out healthy from it. So it's part of the game, unfortunately."
Thompson wasn't close to the action once blows started being exchanged near the Horned Frogs' bench.
"I just ran away. I just put my head down and ran away," Thompson said with a laugh. "But we've got to be smarter in those situations, obviously, and can't afford to lose guys in those situations. It's tough. I appreciate, a lot, my teammates coming over there and making sure I'm OK and standing up for me and protecting me. That stuff means a lot to me, but we ought to be smart in those situations, for sure. "
Running back Deuce Vaughn was on the opposite side of the field when the melee started.
"They threw the flag, and when I saw that, I was like, 'Cool,"' Vaughn said. "And I started trotting my way over, just to make sure he was all right, and then it all kind of broke out. So I ran in and I'm trying to grab as many purple jerseys off of anybody that I can. There were two or three (purple K-State jerseys) and a whole bunch of white (TCU jerseys), to be fair, and I was just trying to grab anybody that I could, to kind of get them before it escalated."
Problem was, Vaughn admitted, he was "a little late" to prevent punches from flying.
"I tried to get over there," he said. "Of course, we can't have an ejection in the middle of the game. We've got to be more disciplined than that. But any time you're sticking up for your quarterback, I'm going to be right there with you — probably just a little more cautious."
Thompson echoed that sentiment when he spoke with Howell in the locker room.
While Thompson couldn't thank Howell enough for the support, at that moment, it wasn't what the Wildcats needed.
"Like, 'I appreciate where you're coming from, where your heart's at, but we have to be smarter than that. You're a big part of our offense and we can't afford to lose you,'" said Thompson, relaying his postgame message to Howell. "Plays like that and situations like that, we have to be smart and and control our our actions — even if it's hard. I understand that. It's hard."
As soon as Vaughn wrapped up postgame interviews, he planned to find Howell.
"I'll for sure get with him to see where his head's at," Vaughn said. "I know what he had going on as far as, you always want to back up your quarterback. But you've just got to be a little bit smarter with it."
Given the circumstances, K-State head coach Chris Klieman said he thought his team "handled it well." But he didn't actually see the fracas; he saw officials throw the initial flag for a late hit on Thompson. Then Klieman turned away to focus on chatting — through his headset — about the next play call with offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham and quarterbacks coach Collin Klein.
"Then all of a sudden, I see something going on on the other side," Klieman said. "I credit our guys. I credit our strength staff and our support staff for keeping our guys on the sideline and not rushing over. That would have been an ugly scene — it was already, from what I understand, not a great scene. ... You just hate to see that stuff, obviously."
During his postgame press conference, Klieman said he hadn't had a chance to speak with Howell and discuss what had transpired.
He took the same tack as Thompson and Vaughn, though: while not thrilled with the ejection, defending a teammate is defensible.
"Tyrone, if he's protecting his teammates and stuff," Klieman said, "it's something we'll learn from."