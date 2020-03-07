Xavier Sneed (20) high fives Mike McGuirl (00) after McGuirl drew a foul on the prior play.
 Staff photo by Nickolas Oatley

In his first career start, in his final game at Bramlage Coliseum, Pierson McAtee provided the first points of the day for Kansas State, coming free on a backdoor cut. The assist came from fellow senior Makol Mawien.

The third and final member of K-State's senior trio, Xavier Sneed, took the baton from there. Sneed scored a game and career-high 31 points to lead the Wildcats to a 79-63 on senior day, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the process.

Sneed started hot, and remained that way. He made six of his first seven shots. By the end of the half, he had finished 8-for-11 from the field (4 of 7 on 3-point attempts) and 6-for-6 at the free throw line. That added up to 26 points, surpassing his previous best of 23, helping K-State to a 41-23 lead at the break.

But he wasn't done.

While Sneed's scoring output slowed down after halftime, he still added to his total.

He hit a jumper less than three minutes in to get to 28. He broke the 30-point barrier with some razzle dazzle — an alley oop courtesy of Cartier Diarra. And he earned his last point on a free throw with 12:01 remaining.

Even when he wasn't scoring, however, he found other ways to contribute, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists.

K-State returns to action at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo. 

As the 10-seed, the Wildcats' opponent is still to be determined.

