In his first career start, in his final game at Bramlage Coliseum, Pierson McAtee provided the first points of the day for Kansas State, coming free on a backdoor cut. The assist came from fellow senior Makol Mawien.
The third and final member of K-State's senior trio, Xavier Sneed, took the baton from there. Sneed scored a game and career-high 31 points to lead the Wildcats to a 79-63 on senior day, snapping a 10-game losing streak in the process.
Sneed started hot, and remained that way. He made six of his first seven shots. By the end of the half, he had finished 8-for-11 from the field (4 of 7 on 3-point attempts) and 6-for-6 at the free throw line. That added up to 26 points, surpassing his previous best of 23, helping K-State to a 41-23 lead at the break.
But he wasn't done.
While Sneed's scoring output slowed down after halftime, he still added to his total.
He hit a jumper less than three minutes in to get to 28. He broke the 30-point barrier with some razzle dazzle — an alley oop courtesy of Cartier Diarra. And he earned his last point on a free throw with 12:01 remaining.
Even when he wasn't scoring, however, he found other ways to contribute, grabbing four rebounds and dishing out four assists.
K-State returns to action at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the Big 12 Tournament at the Sprint Center in Kansas City, Mo.
As the 10-seed, the Wildcats' opponent is still to be determined.