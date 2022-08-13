K-State DE Wyatt Hubert vs. Bowling Green 2019

Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert (right) attempts to sack Bowling Green quarterback Darius Wade at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a game during the 2019 season. Hubert announced on Saturday that he was medically retiring from the football due to injury sustained during his career. 

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Former star Kansas State defensive end and Cincinnati Bengal Wyatt Hubert announced a medical retirement from football on Saturday afternoon over social media. 

"After many conversations with my coaches, medical staff, agents and family, I have decided to step away from the game of football and retire from the NFL," Hubert wrote in a message posted on Twitter and Instagram. "It has been a tough decision to make. The root cause of this decision is my physical health. Unfortunately, I have dealt with many injuries that have taken a permanent toll on my game, body and performance on the field. This decision has been difficult and humbling as I have been blessed to make it to the NFL and be drafted by a great organization in the Cincinnati Bengals." 

