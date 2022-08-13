Kansas State defensive end Wyatt Hubert (right) attempts to sack Bowling Green quarterback Darius Wade at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in a game during the 2019 season. Hubert announced on Saturday that he was medically retiring from the football due to injury sustained during his career.
Former star Kansas State defensive end and Cincinnati Bengal Wyatt Hubert announced a medical retirement from football on Saturday afternoon over social media.
"After many conversations with my coaches, medical staff, agents and family, I have decided to step away from the game of football and retire from the NFL," Hubert wrote in a message posted on Twitter and Instagram. "It has been a tough decision to make. The root cause of this decision is my physical health. Unfortunately, I have dealt with many injuries that have taken a permanent toll on my game, body and performance on the field. This decision has been difficult and humbling as I have been blessed to make it to the NFL and be drafted by a great organization in the Cincinnati Bengals."
The almost second year pro missed his entire rookie season after tearing a pectoral muscle before the first game of the year for the Bengals.
Hubert was drafted in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL draft.
The Topeka native ended his K-State career with 20 sacks, 94 tackles and 33 tackles for loss in 34 games. Hubert started 29 games and chose to forgo his senior season to enter the draft.
His 20 sacks tied for eighth-most in school history and his 34 tackles for loss were just five short of making the Wildcat career top 10.
He left college ranking seventh nationally among active players in sacks per game (.59) and 10th in tackles for loss per game (1.00).
Hubert was also named to the All-Big 12 first team twice (2020, 2021).
"Although the game of football is over, the things I've learned from football will be with me always — the values, morals, beliefs and especially the friendship," Hubert said. "I want to thank everybody who has helped me and who has been with me through my career. It's an experience that I will never forget."