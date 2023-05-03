After a weekend series win over then-No. 14 Texas Tech, Kansas State baseball fell flat at Wichita State Tuesday in a 1-0 shutout loss.
The Wildcats (28-18, 11-7 Big 12) struck out nine times against six Shockers pitchers while collecting five hits and leaving seven runners on base. They walked five times.
Mason Buss (3-2) took the loss on the mound for K-State, despite only giving up a run on five hits and a walk in four innings. Trae Robertson, Blake Corsentino, Cole Wisenbaker and Kyler Heyne combined to hold Wichita State (27-17, 10-5 American) scoreless on one hit in the final five innings.
“When you hold a really good offensive team to one run, you have to win,” said Wildcats head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement. “Especially when you have runners on first and third with no outs in three different innings.
“We didn’t score because we were bad in executing fundamental baseball. We had plenty of opportunities to win that game but couldn’t execute.”
Nick Goodwin led K-State with two hits. Kaelen Culpepper, Brady Day and Raphael Pelletier each had one.
Caden Favors (3-4) earned the win for the Shockers, who won the season series after beating the Wildcats 10-4 on April 18. Nate Snead picked up his third save of the season.
Wichita State scored the game’s only run when Mauricio Millan singled in the bottom of the third to drive in Garrett Pennington. The Shockers finished with six hits and stranded 10 base runners.
K-State will return to action Friday when it opens a three-game weekend series against Southeast Missouri State at 6 p.m. at Tointon Family Stadium.
“Time to get back to basics so we can be great at doing the little things down the stretch,” Hughes said.