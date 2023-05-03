04122023-mer-spt-kstatebsb-3
Buy Now

Kansas State shortstop Nick Goodwin makes a throw to first base for an out during the Wildcats’ 10-0 win over Creighton on April 10, at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After a weekend series win over then-No. 14 Texas Tech, Kansas State baseball fell flat at Wichita State Tuesday in a 1-0 shutout loss.

The Wildcats (28-18, 11-7 Big 12) struck out nine times against six Shockers pitchers while collecting five hits and leaving seven runners on base. They walked five times.

Recommended for you