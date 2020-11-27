It didn't matter what the Kansas State men's basketball team threw in front of Colorado's McKinley Wright on Friday night. More often than not, if the ball was in the guard's hands, its next stop was to the bottom of the net.
Wright led Colorado on a second half comeback that ended in a 76-58 victory at Bramlage Coliseum. For the Wildcats (0-2), it is the team's second straight loss.
Wright was dominant throughout the game, torching K-State to the tune of 24 points on 62.5% shooting to go along with five rebounds and five assists.
For Kansas State, the game started out in promising fashion, as the Wildcats led for much of the first half. Despite a late Colorado run, the Wildcats held a 31-30 lead heading into halftime.
However, the wheels fell off in the second half for K-State. The team couldn't find ways to stop Colorado, as the Wildcats allowed the Buffaloes to make 55% of their second half shots. K-State was also out-rebounded 18-12 in the half.
Freshman guard Nijel Pack led K-State with 12 points. No other K-State player was in double digits scoring.
The Wildcats will stay at home for their next game, as they host Missouri-Kansas City at 7 p.m. Monday at Bramlage Coliseum.