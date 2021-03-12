KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas State’s women huddled around the super-sized Big 12 bracket at Municipal Auditorium and handed a sharpie to senior guard Sydney Goodson.
Goodson hasn’t been a Wildcat for long; she only transferred from Texas Tech last offseason. But that’s exactly why her teammates chose her to notarize Thursday’s 75-65 win over the 7-seed Lady Raiders in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.
The 10th-seeded Wildcats didn’t want to lose Goodson yet. And they refused to lose her at the hands of her former team.
“We had to win for Syd,” sophomore forward Ayoka Lee said. “She’s our teammate and we’re just so happy to have her. We couldn’t lose to her previous school.”
Lee finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds to go with seven blocks, which broke the school record for a Big 12 tournament game. And with the Wildcats trailing 61-59 with five minutes to play, she took the game over.
Lee began her closing act by converting a tough jump hook over two Texas Tech defenders with 4:19 remaining (she gave her team the lead by converting the free throw that came with it).Then she scored a put-back off Emilee Ebert’s blocked jump shot. She extended the lead to 66-61 by finishing Ebert’s lob pass with 3:08 to play.
After the Red Raiders cut the lead to 66-65, Lee found Rachel Ranke for a much-needed 3-pointer with 33 seconds to play. All told: Lee scored or assisted on 12 of the Wildcats’ final 16 points.
Lee entered the fourth quarter with just 12 points after a foul-induced bench stint in the first half robbed her of rhythm. But when the Wildcats needed her, Lee reminded Texas Tech why she was selected first-team All-Big 12 on Wednesday.
“That’s kind of been the story of the year, unfortunately,” Lee said of her first-half foul trouble. “I kind of have to find (my rhythm). I have no choice.”
Don’t forget about Lee’s defensive impact as a defensive anchor, either. After allowing 159 points in two games agains the Lady Raiders during the regular season, K-State held them to 65 on 35% shooting.
Head coach Jeff Mittie said the Wildcats’ defensive focus looked “much, much better” on Thursday than it has in recent weeks. And when it wasn’t, Lee stepped up to erase her teammates’ errors.
“There’s nothing like getting beat off the dribble and turning around and seeing Yokie swat it into the stands,” Carr said. “It makes coach Mittie’s yell down the court a lot quieter whenever they don’t score out of (your mistake).”
Carr led all scorers with 22 points, 13 of which came during the first half and eight of which came during the second quarter, when Lee sat the final 7:19 after accruing her second foul.
Carr said earlier this season that she’s expanded her offensive repertoire, and she earned honorable mention All-Big 12 honors this week because of it. By keeping her team afloat during Lee’s extended absence — the Wilcats led 33-31 at halftime – Carr proved her potential as an offensive focal point, something she can rarely showcase when sharing the floor with Lee.
“As opposed to being a shooter, (Carr is) turning into a better scorer,” Mittie said. “She’s getting to the free throw line more. She’s getting into other areas of the floor. I like her maturation has player. She still has a lot of upside, but she’s making the right adjustments.”
Mittie thought the Wildcats adjusted well to a slower, more physical playing style against Texas Tech. He invoked the term “wrestling match” when describing the on-court physicality in Kansas City, and he thought his team played tougher than it has earlier this season.
They’ll need that same scrap during Friday’s quarterfinal against second-seeded West Virginia, which Mittie said "challenges every pass." The Mountaineers swept the season series with K-State, but both games were competitive. And after beating Texas Tech for Goodson, the Wildcats hope to pass the sharpie to another teammate on Friday.
“We owe them one,” Carr said. “Why not now? Why not us? We have all the talent in the world to be able to beat them, we’ve just got to do the stuff that we can control, and we’ll come out on top.”