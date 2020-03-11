The games were just over a month apart, but could not have played out more differently.
In the Kansas State women's basketball team's first matchup with Iowa State, the Wildcats were in disarray. Despite having a clear size advantage, K-State was out-rebounded 40-30 en route to a 73-59 loss.
The sequel played out far differently, with the Wildcats doing a better job of controlling the glass while suffocating the Cyclones' 3-point shooting. The result was a 60-51 win.
Many things had to change for K-State to pick up a win after being thoroughly beaten. It started with the team's mental focus leading up to the game.
"We had a better awareness of their shooters in game two than in game one and I think offensively we had better discipline than we had in game one," head coach Jeff Mittie said. "Going back and looking at the recent game against them, we certainly didn't play a perfect game. We can play better."
The Wildcats (16-13, 10-8 Big 12) and Cyclones (18-11, 10-8 Big 12) will complete this season's trilogy at 11 a.m. Friday at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. It is a quarterfinal game in the Big 12 conference tournament, with Iowa State holding the No. 4 seed and K-State holding the No. 5 seed.
The game will once again be a battle of contrasting styles, with Iowa State's offense revolving around a strong perimeter game while K-State's scoring often comes from inside.
Oddly enough, neither forward Peyton Williams or center Ayoka Lee stood out in either game against Iowa State despite the size advantage. In the win, both players scored 11 points, while Lee grabbed 12 rebounds.
Despite the average stats by both players' standards, the game-to-game adjustments provided valuable lessons heading into Friday's matchup.
"For me personally, I need to be more aggressive early," Williams said. "Establish myself to open the guards up a little bit more, create more driving lanes. I think as a team, just shutting them out defensively. I think we could have done more the first game and there is still room for improvement if you look at the second game."
Iowa State is coming off an upset win over No. 3 Baylor to close out its regular season.
"They obviously executed a great game plan against (Baylor) and had to do that to have an opportunity," Mittie said. "Great win for them."
Big 12 bars fans from tournament amid COVID-19 fears
As of Wednesday morning, Jeff Mittie was fully anticipating to play in the Big 12 tournament with fans in attendance, despite a growing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's obviously a topic across the country," Mittie said. "We've been given no indication of that with the Big 12 and certainly we're not at this point in what is considered an area that has a lot of cases. We don't control any of that, so our preparation is that everything is going to go on."
However, the Big 12 announced Wednesday evening to reporters attending the men's Big 12 tournament that teams in both the men's and women's tournaments would only be allowed 125 tickets for family and friends for their tournament games. Outside of those tickets, no other fans will be permitted to watch the games from inside the arena.
Fears of the virus have caused multiple conferences to alter their conference tournaments. The Ivy League canceled both its men's and women's tournaments. The Big West and MAC both decided to play their conference tournaments without fans in attendance.
On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced both the men's and women's NCAA tournaments will be held without fans. The NIT tournaments will also be played without fans in attendance.
"Either way, you're going to play a game," Peyton Williams said. "We've played in front of not very many people before and we've played in front of lots of people before. I don't think it's anything big, at least for our team."
As of Wednesday afternoon, there was one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Kansas City area, which is where both the Big 12 men's and women's tournaments will be held. The positive case was found in Johnson County, a suburban area on the city's Kansas side that encompasses Overland Park and Olathe.
'A great honor' say 3 K-State players who earned conference accolades
Ayoka Lee found out she was the Big 12's Freshman of the Year when Angela Harris tried to tackle her.
"We were doing our lip-sync thing for the PCA's and Angela jumped on my back," Lee said. "That's how I found out, then coach (Chris) Carr texted me and then eventually I saw the article. It's such a great honor, especially in the Big 12, where you have so much talent."
Along with being named Freshman of the Year, Lee was also named to the All-Big 12 First Team along with teammate Peyton Williams. Lee set the K-State record for double-doubles in a season with 19. Williams averaged a double-double, scoring 15.4 points and grabbing 11 rebounds per game.
"It affirms the work all of us are putting in," Williams said. "You don't have three people who get those awards if you don't have a good team helping them throughout the year.
Harris also earned conference honors as she was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.