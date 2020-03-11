As of Wednesday morning, Mittie was fully anticipating to play in the Big 12 tournament with fans in attendance, despite a growing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s obviously a topic across the country,” Mittie said. “We’ve been given no indication of that with the Big 12 and certainly we’re not at this point in what is considered an area that has a lot of cases. We don’t control any of that, so our preparation is that everything is going to go on.”
How things change.
On Thursday, the Big 12 announced it was canceling both its men’s and women’s tournaments to help combat the spread of COVID-19. This comes after Wednesday’s announcement that the tournaments would be played in front of limited fans.
The conference joins other Power Five conferences such as the SEC and Big 10 in canceling its tournament.
On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced both the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments will be held without fans. The NIT tournaments will also be played without fans in attendance.
As of Thursday morning, there were four confirmed case of COVID-19 in the Kansas City area, which is where both the Big 12 men’s and women’s tournaments were set to be held.
The positive cases were all found in Johnson County, a suburban area on the city’s Kansas side that encompasses Overland Park and Olathe.
Had the tournament continued as planned, Kansas State would have faced Iowa State at 11 a.m. Friday. The teams split their regular season series.
‘A great honor’ say 3 K-State players who earned awards
Ayoka Lee found out she was the Big 12’s Freshman of the Year when Angela Harris tried to tackle her.
“We were doing our lip-sync thing for the PCA’s and Angela jumped on my back,” Lee said. “That’s how I found out, then (assistant) Coach (Chris) Carr texted me and then eventually I saw the article. It’s such a great honor, especially in the Big 12, where you have so much talent.”
Along with being named Freshman of the Year, Lee also was named to the All-Big 12 First Team along with teammate Peyton Williams.
Lee set the K-State record for double-doubles in a season with 19. Williams averaged a double-double, scoring 15.4 points and grabbing 11 rebounds per game.
“It affirms the work all of us are putting in,” Williams said. “You don’t have three people who get those awards if you don’t have a good team helping them throughout the year.
Harris also earned conference honors as she was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.