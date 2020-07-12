Peyton Williams had spent months waiting for the right offer to come. Now, she had less than a day to decide if she wanted to move halfway across the world to begin her pro career.
Ever since the Kansas State women’s basketball season ended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, Williams had her eyes set on her professional career. But April’s WNBA Draft came and went, with Williams’ name not being called.
There were teams that reached out to her about joining them for training camp, namely the Minnesota Lynx and Los Angeles Sparks, but the offers never truly materialized.
The coronavirus pandemic delaying the start of the WNBA season, forcing most teams to solidify their rosters without a camp. Many players who were drafted in the second and third rounds were cut before getting a chance.
“It was a lot of bummers for people, even those who did get the chance to be drafted,” Williams said. “It was a lot of waiting and then it turned to focusing on international prospects.”
Williams had planned for the possibility of playing overseas, even invited it. Her American agency, Victorious Career Management, partners with a European agency, Koyer Management. The pairing allows players like Williams to have representation on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, creating an easier path to opportunities in both locations.
But with the European season not starting until the fall, teams were not offering contracts in the aftermath of the WNBA Draft. Instead, Williams was forced to wait.
She spent her days going back and forth from her family’s Topeka home to a local outdoor basketball court, maintaining her skills. She hired a personal trainer to make her more accountable with her physical fitness.
As she trained, her European agent, Miroslav Kojic, was sending her game tape to teams across the continent. Offers began trickling in from places like Italy, Poland, Hungary and Turkey.
But one team’s interest caught Kojic’s eye. He circled Spartak Vidnoje, a Russian team competing in the EuroLeague (Women) based in Moscow.
The team is laden in history, with four EuroLeague titles to its name and a number of different championships in other competitions. American women’s basketball legends like Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird and Tamika Catchings have all played for it.
Kojic sent Spartak Williams’ game tape to seal the deal. A few days later, he heard back. Spartak was interested and would offer a contract, but Williams needed to make a decision within 24 hours.
“He said, ‘This team in Moscow is really interested and I think this will be the best offer you have. They want to know by tomorrow,’” Williams said. “It was a lot of waiting to have to make a split decision.”
For Williams, the decision to move to a brand new country on the opposite side of the globe came easily. She signed the contract Monday, completing a lifelong dream to play professional basketball.
“I think it was a straightforward decision because they’re in a really good league and they have team history,” Williams said. “It was straightforward from there.”
While the option may have been the best one for Williams, it was not one she could have predicted at the start of her search for a team. While she was interested in playing in Europe, Moscow skipped her mind as a possible destination.
Even with her extensive travel history through Europe, from visiting her father in Sweden as a child to her trip to Slovakia with the K-State women’s basketball team, she had never been to Moscow or anywhere in Russia. A visit to Finland is the closest she’s come to the country.
“I came into it thinking wherever I go, it will always be a cool opportunity, especially if I go somewhere I never thought I would visit,” Williams said. “It would be a great chance to go somewhere I never thought I’d go otherwise. That’s what I thought of Moscow. It’s got so much history and beautiful architecture and it slipped through the cracks of places I wanted to go. It was a good opportunity to go play and live somewhere I hadn’t initially thought of.”
Now, Williams is working on her Russian before her move to the country in September. It’s a process that has proved slow, as there are few similarities between the language and English, from pronunciations to the alphabet.
However, she doesn’t expect the language barrier to be too much of a problem. While smaller European towns could have fewer English speakers, a city like Moscow, with its 11.92 million people, is bound to have a large number of multilingual people.
She will also be helped by Spartak’s other American signing, Jaylyn Agnew. Agnew, who is a fellow Kansan, graduated from Creighton and will join Williams in Moscow.
“We’ll be going and the team itself has history of success, but this year, they have a younger team,” Williams said. “They said we’d come over and have to take a leadership role and bring some experience. I think they want us to step in and be leaders right away.”
Despite the distance, expectations and new surroundings, Williams is excited for the next stage of her life. After the months of uncertainty, having a set schedule and home, no matter where it is, is an improvement.
“It was nice to have some kind of certainty after all the stuff that’s been going down,” Williams said. “Just something to look forward to as far as a career standpoint and a basketball standpoint. I’m just really excited.”