Rudi Williams lazily threw a pass in the direction of Mike McGuirl. Not letting an opportunity go to waste, Bjarni Jonsson poked the ball way — and kept McGuirl at bay. Jonsson rushed down the court, drove toward the basket and leaped into the air as he absorbed contact from McGuirl on a shot attempt.
It banked in and fell through the net. Jonsson let out a yell. His teammates on the Fort Hays State bench erupted. Jonsson sank the ensuing free throw, extending the team's lead over Kansas State to 35-27 with five seconds remaining in the first half.
It was the type of hustle play the Tigers made time and again Tuesday.
But they didn't just out-effort the Wildcats.
They outplayed them.
K-State never led Tuesday, losing 81-68 in a stunning upset to the in-state Division II squad.
The most hard-to-believe aspect of it all: The Tigers entered Tuesday winless on the season, having already dropped games to Washburn, Emporia State and Nebraska-Kearney. In a cruel irony, the victory won't even appear in the Tigers' record book. That's because Fort Hays counted Tuesday's contest as an exhibition in order to avoid exceeding the 22-game regular-season maximum in place for Division II teams.
K-State (1-4) only wishes it count Tuesday as an exhibition. Or expunge it from its record book.
But it was all too real.
At halftime, the Wildcats trailed 35-29. The Tigers (0-3) were more accurate from the field, at the free throw line and behind the 3-point arc. And K-State's assist-to-turnover ratio was nearly as bad as it can get: 10 turnovers, one assist.
The situation didn't improve after halftime for the Wildcats.
Somehow, it got worse.
The futility and frustration were symbolized on two plays, both at the basket.
On the first, sophomore guard DaJuan Gordon got behind the Fort Hays defense and skied in for a dunk ... only to be rejected by the rim itself.
The second involved a rejection as well. This time, the Tigers were more hands on — literally. As freshman guard Nijel Pack attempted a layup, Jonsson met him at the basket and batted it away. Pack fell to the ground, Jonsson hovering above him as the ball went the other way.
The Tigers never let up.
They continued to make all the little plays and beat the hosts to almost every loose ball: Fort Hays won the battle on the boards, 34-26.
And the Tigers continued to rain down thunder from on high. They made 41.7% (10-for-24) of their 3-point attempts, more than double the Wildcats' feeble 19% (4 of 21).
McGuirl scored a game-high 22 points, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Tigers' balanced showing, as six players scored 10 or more.
K-State returns to action Friday, hosting Wisconsin-Milwaukee at home. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.