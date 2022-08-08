Kimberly Williamson of Jamaica competes in the women’s high jump final during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Saturday. Williamson was a Wildcat from 2014 to 2016.
India’s Tejaswin Shankar, bronze, celebrates during the medal ceremony for the men’s high jump during the athletics in the Alexander Stadium at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England, Aug. 3. Shankar won national championships for Kansas State in 2018 and 2022.
Associated Press
Two former Kansas State track and field athletes earned individual medals at the Commonwealth Games last week.
Kimberly Williamson won the bronze medal in the women’s high jump for Jamaica, while Tejaswin Shankar took bronze in the men’s high jump for India.
Williamson leapt 1.92 meters (6 feet, 3.5 inches) on her second attempt to pick up her third bronze medal in an international competition (2011 Pan Am U20 Games and 2019 Pan Am Games). She shared the podium with Team Jamaica teammate Lamara Distin — who won gold — making them the third and fourth Jamaican women to medal in the event at the Commonwealth Games and the first since 2010.
A four-time All-American as a Wildcat, Williamson earned her spot in Saturday’s final by finishing in a four-way tie for first place in the qualifying round.
Shankar took bronze with a jump of 2.22 meters (7 feet, 3.25 inches) Wednesday to secure India’s first ever track and field medal at the Commonwealth Games. That was his second-best jump this season after he won the NCAA Championship with a height of 2.27 meters (7 feet, 5.25 inches) in June.
Shankar wrapped up his K-State career this summer with two national titles, including another one in 2018.
Kyle Gale, who will be a senior at K-State this season, finished just off the podium as Team Barbados finished fourth in the men’s 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:03.92 Sunday. That time was the quartet’s second-best mark this season.
Gale also finished 14th overall in the men’s 400 meters with a time of 46.78.
Representing Turks and Caicos, Ifeanyichukwu Otuonye finished eighth in the men’s long jump at 7.80 meters (25 feet, 7.25 inches). He was a two-time All-American during his career as a Wildcat, which lasted from 2012 to 2016.
Wurrie Njadoe of the Gambia placed seventh in the semifinals of the women’s 200 meters with a time of 23.95. Njadoe concluded her K-State career by finishing 21st overall in the 200-meter dash at the NCAA Championships in 2021, while also being a part of the 4x400-meter relay team that took 22nd at nationals.
Shalysa Wray ran in the women’s 400 meters for the Cayman Islands but did not advance past the first round.
Wray is coming off Cayman Islands national titles in the women’s 200 meters and 400 meters in June, and an appearance in the Tokyo Olympics. She finished 23rd in the semifinals of the 400 meters at the NCAA Championships.
Hosted in Birmingham, England, the Commonwealth Games — which concluded Monday — is an international multi-sport event that includes 72 nations that are currently or were formerly part of the English Commonwealth, such as Australia and Canada.