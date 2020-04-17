Peyton Williams' wait will continue.
The former Kansas State women's basketball star was not selected during Friday night's WNBA draft. She will now head to the undrafted free agent market in hopes of finding a spot in a training camp.
"If I don’t get drafted and I’m a free agent for a little bit, we can handle that too," Williams said in a phone interview Monday. "(My agent) says it’s sometimes better to be that anyway. He’s prepared for anything and that’s the theme of this time. Being adaptable."
Williams was a two-time first team All-Big 12 selection at K-State, where she became the first player in program history to score over 1,500 points, grab more than 900 rebounds and dish out 200-plus assists. She ranks in the K-State's top 15 in career points, rebounds, blocks, field goals made and free throws made.
