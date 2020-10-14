Because of the chaos, and day-to-day changes, the coronavirus pandemic has forced upon lives around the world, Skylar Thompson has a noteworthy opportunity in front of him next season: He could return for a sixth year at Kansas State.
Even before he suffered a season-ending injury that brought his 2020 campaign to a close — announced by head coach Chris Klieman on Monday — Thompson, and every other player in college football, had this chance in front of them. The NCAA, before the season began, granted a one-year waiver on eligibility, essentially making this "a free season" for every player.
Whether Thompson will take advantage of one more year in Manhattan still is up in the air.
"I have not talked to him about it at all," Klieman said Tuesday, "so I’m not sure."
It also wasn't a topic Collin Klein was interested in discussing at length.
"Right now, it’s about him getting healthy and us finishing this season strong," said Klein, the Wildcats' quarterbacks coach. "We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. It's a little ways down the road."
At some point, Klieman said, he'll have a conversation with Thompson about playing one more year. It's the same conversation he plans to have with every senior, all in the same position as Thompson.
Some talks just will occur sooner than others.
"What’s our thought? What’s the young man’s thought?" Klieman said. "Will we have concrete conversations with every senior on the team this week? No, because that’s not fair to them. Some of them need to see where they’re at degree wise. Some of them need to see where they’re at with regard to having an opportunity to play at the next level. There’s so many variables to it. How many games will we play? I know Baylor and Oklahoma State lost a game, so hopefully that will be scheduled again. We could be in the same boat. But in time, we will (have those conversations).”
Since Thompson's successful surgery to correct an upper-body injury that occurred in the second quarter of a 31-21 win over Texas Tech on Oct. 3, Klein has spoken with him every day.
Those conversations never center around football.
"(I'm) just making sure he’s doing OK and on the road to recovery, really," Klein said. "I can’t even put into words how much your heart breaks for what he’s gone through with the injury. I pray for him every day and talk to him pretty much every day. My heart is with him and all of our hearts are with him.”
When Klieman announced on Monday that Thompson's season was over, it showed how quickly things can change with an injury. During his weekly press conference Oct. 6, Klieman expressed optimism that Thompson would be able to take more reps at practice as the week progressed. At the time, Klieman said he believed Thompson would be able to play at TCU.
What changed in the time between Klieman's initial optimism and when Thompson went under the knife simply was learning more about the nature of the injury.
"Throughout the week, they were trying to gain as much information, visit with doctors and have a bunch of different appointments," Klieman said. "At the end of the week, it became evident that the most positive thing for him long term was to shut him down and have surgery.
"We’re always looking for the best interest with all the student-athletes. That was the case late in the week. We had conversations with Skylar and a couple of texts with his dad. ... It’s just something I thought needed to be done, and I think Skylar was at peace at the end of the week.”
Klieman declined to provide any timetable for Thompson's recovery, nor the exact nature of the injury. (Thompson's right arm was in a sling when he returned from the locker room after halftime of the Texas Tech game.)
"We were off (Monday), and I haven’t really gotten a chance to visit with the doctors, other than (head football athletic trainer) Mindy (Hoffman) saying he was doing well," Klieman said, "but I need to visit with him here this week.”
Thompson ends this season having completed 62.5% (40 of 64) of his passing attempts for 626 yards and four touchdowns. He didn't throw an interception. He also ran for 38 yards and three touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts. Those three rushing touchdowns are tied for most on the team, putting him alongside freshman phenom Deuce Vaughn.
Per Pro Football Focus, Thompson graded out as the sixth-best Power 5 quarterback in the nation through three games, and second among Big 12 signal-callers.
Klein didn't dispute that Thompson, a Missouri native, had "gotten better" since the end of last season.
"He really had done some nice things and made some improvements over the first few weeks," said Klein, a K-State great at quarterback. "His pocket presence this year compared to last year, and even as the season was going along this year, was really improving. He was making some throws down the field under duress and being accurate and being able to bring that post across the field and doing some great things. It obviously was a heartbreaking deal."