Kansas State's Nijel Pack (right) and Selton Miguel (left) scramble for a loose ball against Albany's Aaron Reddish (center) during a game at Bramlage Coliseum on Dec. 1. Head coach Bruce Weber is hopeful both Pack and Miguel will play Sunday versus Green Bay.
Bruce Weber is hopeful that a pair of Kansas State’s most important players will be able to take the floor in Sunday’s home game versus Green Bay.
Leading scorer Nijel Pack has missed the Wildcats’ last two outings after suffering a concussion during practice Dec. 4. Fellow guard Selton Miguel played 18 minutes, tied for his fewest this season, in Wednesday’s 64-63 loss to Marquette.
During a video conference with reporters Friday, Weber said that Pack would participate in the day’s non-contact practice and then be cleared for contact in Saturday’s session.
“The goal — hopefully Sunday play some, get some legs under him and get that experience again,” Weber said. “I don’t want him to go two weeks without a game going to Nebraska, so hopefully we can get him some minutes.”
Miguel, who is dealing with a knee injury, has moved in and out of the starting lineup during K-State’s first eight games this season. Weber said that Miguel began to feel better Thursday.
“He just didn’t have his pop and zip (against Marquette) that we’ve been accustomed to with him,” Weber said, “and there’s no doubt that hurt us in the game.”
Even with Pack out and Miguel limited, Weber said it was no excuse. His team put itself in position to beat the Golden Eagles.
The Wildcats just didn’t make plays when they were most needed.
“I thought we were good enough to win that game and find a way to win if we did a few more little things that make a difference,” he said. “You learn from it, hope you get healthier and take a step in the Green Bay game. It’s still important to come back and play well. It is a factor.”
Since Wednesday’s loss, Weber noted his players’ resilience.
Thursday was an off day for the team. Yet Weber said he saw every single player, including the walk-ons, turn up at the Ice Family Basketball Center — the Wildcats’ practice facility — and got right to work.
“From watching film to stretching to doing treatment to shooting — Nijel was in at least three times (Thursday) that I saw, so these guys care,” Weber said. “If you care, that gives you a chance, there’s no doubt about that.”