In this file photo from 2018, Kansas State defensive back Eli Walker (7) and defensive end Bronson Massie (90) tackle Oklahoma State running back Justice Hill (5) during a game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Massie missed last week’s game versus Iowa State with an injury. His status for Saturday’s game at Texas Tech still is up in the air.
Injured Kansas State defensive lineman Bronson Massie is still on the mend. But there’s a chance Massie, a sixth-year senior, could be back for Saturday’s game at Texas Tech.
“It’s either going to be this week or next week,” K-State head coach Chris Klieman said Tuesday.
“We’re still hoping for this week.”
Massie suffered an undisclosed injury during K-State’s home loss to Oklahoma on Oct. 2. He didn’t return to the game, and he also sat out last week’s setback to Iowa State.
According to Klieman, the practice plan for Massie this week called for him to “do a few things” Tuesday and Wednesday.
Yet when defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman met with media members Thursday, he shed little insight on Massie’s status.
“We’ll find out more today and (Friday), probably,” Klanderman said.
Hailing from Lufkin, Texas, Massie has played in 47 games (with three starts) during his six years in Manhattan. Following Khalid Duke’s season-ending injury, Massie moved to the top of the depth chart at the defensive end spot opposite Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
On the two-deep depth chart included in K-State’s game notes for this week, however, Massie isn’t listed at all. (Junior Spencer Trussell now is shown with the first-team defense, with redshirt freshman Nate Matlack next in line.)
Players and coaches alike repeatedly have noted how Duke and Massie’s absences have negatively affected the defense’s pass rushing. Last week, the Wildcats didn’t notch a single sack versus the Cyclones, and finished with just one quarterback hurry (courtesy of defensive tackle Eli Huggins).
Klieman is hopeful Massie receives clearance to play as soon as possible.
“We’ll see how he responds (at practice)... it’s a good chance it still could be (Saturday that he returns),” Klieman said. “If not, it should be the next Saturday.”