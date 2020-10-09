When Chris Klieman was asked how much Kansas State might have to limit its playbook should freshman Will Howard start at quarterback Saturday, he didn’t hesitate.
“It’s all open,” Klieman, K-State’s head coach, said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “We won’t change anything.”
Offensive coordinator Courtney Messingham walked that statement back a bit Thursday. The playbook for Saturday’s game at TCU, he said, would be curtailed.
“But not a bunch,” Messingham said.
Such is the situation the Wildcats (2-1, 2-0 Big 12) find themselves in at the game’s most important position, with starting quarterback Skylar Thompson still recovering from an arm injury suffered in last week’s win over Texas Tech. Thompson, a fifth-year senior, didn’t participate in Monday’s practice — at least in a physical sense. Klieman noted Thompson instead took “mental reps” during the session. As the week has progressed, Thompson has split the practice snaps with Howard and fourth-year junior Nick Ast.
Thompson likely will be a game-time decision Saturday; Messingham confirmed Thursday that Thompson’s status is day-to-day. It simply will be a matter of how healthy Thompson feels before kickoff.
“The biggest thing for us (is) we all have to stay mentally (locked into) what they do, because TCU — obviously everybody knows over the last 20 years — has had great defenses,” said Messingham, referring to a Horned Frog unit that has led the Big 12 in total defense each of the past three seasons, the only school in any FBS league to accomplish that feat. “We’ve got to really understand what they’re trying to do and take care of the football and just do a good job executing, whichever guy is in there.”
In the first extensive action of his college career, Howard acquitted himself well. He completed 7 of 12 passing attempts for 173 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown was a 70-yard strike to fellow freshman Deuce Vaughn, which came with 2:07 remaining and sealed the Wildcats’ 31-21 win over the Red Raiders. Because of that maturity — “He’s very, very cerebral,” Messingham said — the Wildcats’ offensive play-calling likely won’t look all that different if Thompson isn’t able to go and Howard instead is at the controls.
“He’s a guy who spent a lot of time in the COVID time, in the spring, going through cut ups and trying to continue to learn,” Messingham said. “Skylar did a good job helping him learn. Obviously, he missed the physical reps of no spring ball and not having those, ‘captains’ type practices in the summer. But as far as mentally learning who we are and what we do, I don’t believe I’d have to shrink the playbook very much.”
That Howard played mistake-free football, with no interceptions or fumbles, is what pleased Messingham most after reviewing film of last week’s victory. Of course, there always are areas one can improve, especially for a player who’s appeared in just two games as a collegian. As Messingham looks toward the future, he wants to see Howard continue to process information — pre-snap looks from the defense at the line of scrimmage — more rapidly.
In turn, that will help him get rid of the ball quicker.
“Just using TCU as an example, their back end is extremely quick. They are fast, they can run, so those windows are going to shrink,” Messingham said. “You’ve got to process and pull the trigger and get it out of your hand. I’m not saying that it’s exactly this way, because I’ve never coached in the NFL, but they talk all the time that college quarterbacks now have to become that much quicker, that much faster decision, because the windows close faster. That’s what it’s going to be when you play TCU. Their DBs can really, really run.”
Even so, Messingham doesn’t want to put too much pressure on Howard, a Pennsylvania native.
Through two games, Messingham said he’s “very happy” with Howard’s development. Perhaps because he didn’t expect Howard to be pressed into action so soon, Messingham admitted he didn’t set a bar for Howard to reach — and potentially, easily clear — in 2020.
“The thing that I do know is that once he got on campus, his desire to learn was off the charts, and that’s a huge deal,” Messingham said. “But just learning the playbook doesn’t get you to produce out there on the field. You’ve got to be able to take the playbook to the field, and he’s done a nice job of that.”
Howard having multiple mentors to turn to doesn’t hurt, either. Thompson lends advice whenever he can. And Howard frequently huddles with quarterbacks coach Collin Klein — a K-State great himself at the position — to increase his understanding of the offense.
“All those guys get with Coach Klein and really go through, ‘Hey, this is what we’re thinking. This is what we believe we’re going to see. This is how we want to attack it,’” Messingham said. “All the quarterbacks have done a great job of just being on the same page. Now we’ve got to go execute on Saturday.”
That possibly includes Ast. Though he’s only thrown three passes during his K-State career — all in a reserve role last year in a 52-0 rout of Bowling Green; all the attempts were completed, too, for a total of 28 yards — Messingham vowed he’d “feel comfortable” if the Cimarron High product took the field in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday.
It’s not as if Ast did anything wrong.
It’s more about what Howard has done right.
“I really feel like from Day 1 he jumped out at you pretty good,” Messingham said, “but he’s continued to grow, continued to understand the system, has done a nice job of taking care of the football, if it’s in practice, or obviously, in a game. Right now, I feel comfortable with him. .. Will has kind of grasped it a little bit and done a nice job with it.”
‘Just the right fit’
One thing Klieman knows as well as nearly any college coach in the country is winning. He won four FCS national championships in five seasons at North Dakota State. He’s 82-19 as a college head coach, a winning percentage of 81.2. That’s the top mark in the country among active coaches now working at an FBS school — and ninth nationally, with the eight ahead of Klieman at either Division II or Division III programs — and a smidgen in front of Clemson coach Dabo Swinney’s 81.1%.
So it’s no surprise to hear that what immediately drew Klieman and his staff to Howard in recruiting ... was that the signal-caller was a winner.
Howard combined to go 24-4 in his final two seasons at Downingtown West High School in Downington, Penn. He finished his career with 5,308 passing yards and 48 touchdowns to go along with 512 rushing yards and 21 more scores. As a senior, he led Downington West to the state semifinals and its first district title since 1996. The Philadelphia Inquirer named him All-Southeastern Pennsylvania Player of the Year, while the Maxwell Football Club gave him the Pennsylvania Player of the Year award.
As if that weren’t enough, he was an all-area honoree and 1,000-point scorer for Downingtown West’s basketball team.
“So throughout the process, getting to know him and Coach Klein getting to know him, myself and Coach Messingham, he just was the right fit for what we’re doing offensively and from a personality standpoint as well as from a skillset standpoint,” Klieman said. “Obviously, we didn’t have him much in the summertime or the spring, but he did all the little things right to try to learn the offense and had a really good fall camp. So we’re excited about his progress.”
Teammates are equally enthused about the talent Howard brings to the table.
“Point blank, Will is a baller,” said tight end Briley Moore, who caught a pivotal 66-yard pass from Howard in last week’s fourth quarter that set up the team’s go-ahead touchdown. “He showed us that in fall camp. He showed us that in the reps that he’s gotten in the past three weeks. I think on his first play in the first game, he completed a pass and then to go into that game (against Texas Tech) with some pressure and the game on the line and to hold his composure the way he did and command the offense the way he did, we’re not going to blink if (he starts Saturday).”
Center Noah Johnson, who works more closely with the quarterbacks than any other player, vouches for the confidence the entire team has in Howard. The deviations between Howard commanding the offense as opposed to Thompson are subtle.
“There’s a little bit of a difference in the rhythm of his cadence that we have to adjust to, but he did a great job,” Johnson said. “There was not a single time where I would say there was an issue at all. ... He took care of us and made some plays and checked some protections and he did his job.”
Howard's ability to step on the field and not miss a beat, despite a lack of practice reps last week, impressed Klieman.
"I thought he operated really well. He had a couple of balls that he would probably like to have back that we could bring down a little bit, maybe some anxiety and nerves," Klieman said.
The belief K-State already has in Howard, Klieman said, can be summed up by looking at the touchdown throw to Vaughn. At the time, the Wildcats were facing third-and-5 at their own 30. K-State led by just three points, 24-21. With less than three minutes remaining and Texas Tech out of timeouts, the understandable call would have been for a running play.
Bleed more time off the clock, making the Red Raiders' hopes of tying or winning all the more dire.
But the Wildcats decided to let Howard try to pick up the first down with his arm. Thanks to Vaughn, he did that — and more.
"If we get a first down, in essence the game is over. We can easily run the football and say, ‘Defense, go stop them,'" Klieman said. "We said, ‘No, we’re going to put it in your hands, Will.’ He made a nice check at the line of scrimmage, Deuce got open, and he delivered a strike. That tells you all you need to know about the confidence that we as a coaching staff and the players have in Will Howard.”