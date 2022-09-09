Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz encourages her team during their nonconference game against Missouri on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State swept Rutgers Friday afternoon to open the Rambler Challenge.
After hanging on for a five-set win over Missouri earlier this week, Kansas State volleyball made the trip up to Chicago for the weekend for the Rambler Challenge.
The Wildcats opened the Challenge with a clean sweep (28-26, 25-19, 25-22) of Rutgers (4-3) Friday afternoon.
K-State recorded four blocks in all three sets and did not allow the Scarlet Knights to have a hitting percentage above .100 in two of the three sets.
Bolding and Myers each had six blocks each while Loren Hinkle had four.
"I thought out block was terrific," Wildcat head coach Suzie Fritz said in a written statement. "Haley and Sydney were doing some really nice things to be disruptive, Kadye as well. I'm excited about that part of our game and being able to tie that serve-to-block-to-dig sequence ... I think anytime you can hold an opponent below .100, you're feeling pretty good about the defensive effort."
Carter had a bounce-back performance, putting up 13 kills followed by Myers who had 10.
Despite being held to a .193 team efficiency, the Wildcats still managed to outhit Rutgers in all three sets, including a match-best .300 in the second set.
Mackenzie Morris had a match-high 17 digs and Hinkle had 35 assists and an ace.
The Wildcats played host Loyola Chicago later that evening and will close out the challenge with St. Thomas on Saturday. The match versus the Ramblers ended after this paper went to press.