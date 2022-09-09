09092022-mer-spt-kstatevb-4

Kansas State head volleyball coach Suzie Fritz encourages her team during their nonconference game against Missouri on Wednesday at Bramlage Coliseum. K-State swept Rutgers Friday afternoon to open the Rambler Challenge.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

After hanging on for a five-set win over Missouri earlier this week, Kansas State volleyball made the trip up to Chicago for the weekend for the Rambler Challenge. 

The Wildcats opened the Challenge with a clean sweep (28-26, 25-19, 25-22) of Rutgers (4-3) Friday afternoon. 

