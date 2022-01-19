Kansas State senior guard Mark Smith did not hesitate when the final buzzer sounded.
The senior guard, fresh off of a 22-point performance that led the Wildcats to a 66-65 upset win at No. 23 Texas Tuesday night, emphatically raised both arms with hishands in a fist, pointer and pinky fingers pointing out and straight down.
Horns down.
For Smith, the reaction was one filled with the pure joy and excitement anyone would have after knocking off a top 25 team on the road with maybe a little bit of spite thrown in after how things went down just a couple weeks earlier when a shorthanded Wildcat team lost at home versus the Longhorns.
“After the first time that we played them (at home) I just remember (Texas) throwing up the EMAW sign and stomping on the Powercat and yelling at our fans,” Smith said. “It just didn’t sit well with me because we didn’t have our full team and some of our key guys, and I just really remembered that.”
Smith was electric for the Wildcats all night, scoring eight of K-State’s first 10 points on the way to a 22-point, eight-rebound night.
“He kept us in the ballgame,” head coach Bruce Weber said. “He’s playing like an older guy should. He wants to do well. I told him in December, ‘You know, you’re not going to get another COVID year. This is it. You better make the most of it.’ And he truly has.”
K-State’s win over Texas marks the second-straight ranked victory for the Wildcats after starting conference play 0-3.
The Wildcats (10-7, 2-4 in Big 12 play) had lost all four games this season that were decided by one possession leading up to Tuesday’s win and had Longhorn senior Marcus Carr’s last second jumper not bounced out on the final possession of the game, Tuesday’s game would’ve been the fifth.
Carr dominated the second half, scoring 19 of his 25 points in the final 20 minutes. He scored all but 11 of Texas’ second half points.
Texas (13-5, 3-3) led by five with 3:32 to play after a lay-up from Timmy Allen, but six-straight points from the Wildcats including a go-ahead lay-up from sophomore Nijel Pack with 1:13 to play put the Wildcats back on top after a back-and-forth second half.
The lead changed seven times in the second half before K-State took control in that final minute.
The Longhorns had two separate chances to try to retake the lead in the final minute but both proved unsuccessful as Smith grabbed the final rebound of the night, cementing both the win and a 32-31 rebounding advantage.
Texas led by as much as nine in the first half but K-State managed to whittle that down to four, 35-31, at the half.
“We’re so close and together,” Smith said. “ I just feel like everyone was telling each other, ‘I trust you’. That was a big thing. ‘I have your back’. We just kept chipping away. They made some runs but we just kept fighting and guys are just giving a selfless effort.”
The win snapped K-State’s five game-losing streak versus Texas.
After two monster wins for the Wildcats in a week, they get rewarded by hosting No. 7 Kansas on Saturday for a Sunflower Showdown matchup that probably has a little more buzz around it now than it had just a week earlier.
“We got ourselves in a deep hole and every game matters,” Weber said. “You’re not gonna win them all, I don’t think, but we have to come back and get mentally prepared. They’ve done a great job again. Player driven teams are better than coach driven teams, and they’re taking ownership as a team. They’ve made sure that we’re preparing … Their minds have to stay in the right place. I think that’s the biggest thing if you’re worried about a letdown or not.”
Saturday’s game will tip at 3 p.m. and will stream on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
KANSAS STATE 66
TEXAS 65
Texas (65)
Totals: 20-47 FG, 21-26 FT, 65 points
Marcus Carr 6-13 11-12 25, Timmy Allen 5-6 5-8 15, Tre Mitchell 2-4 4-4 9, Andrew Jones 2-6 1-2 5, Courtney Ramey 2-8 5, Devin Askew 2-4 0-0 4, Christian Bishop 1-2 0-0 2, Dylan Disu 0-3 0-0 0, Tristen Licon 0-1 0-0 0.
Kansas State (66)
Totals: 25-54 FG, 9-16 FT, 66 points
Mark Smith 9-14 2-3 22, Nijel Pack 7-15 0-1 16, Mike McGuirl 4-6 2-2 13, Selton Miguel 2-9 1-2 5, Markquis Nowell 1-7 2-2 4, Ismael Massoud 1-2 2-2 4, Davion Bradford 1-1 0-0 2, Carlton Linguard Jr. 0-0 0-4 0.
Three point field goals made: Kansas State 7 (McGuirl 3, Pack 2, Smith 2), Texas 4 (Carr 2, Ramey, Mitchell)
Turnovers: Kansas State 10, Texas 11